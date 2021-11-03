CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield says he was surprised by Odell situation

By Jen Steer
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed a recent video Odell Beckham Jr. ‘s father posted on his Instagram account.

The video appears to criticize the quarterback and highlights times Mayfield did not throw to OBJ.

Browns’ OBJ ‘told to stay at home’: report

“I can’t exactly speculate exactly as to who he was speaking on behalf of. I think a lot of it comes from his father’s perspective. I think naturally he wants his son to succeed and I can’t blame him for that. I want Odell to succeed and that’s where we were at or at least so I thought,” Mayfield said on Wednesday.

Beckham was excused from practice on Wednesday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said OBJ’s representatives were in talks with Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

“I was probably just as surprised as all of you were,” Mayfield said about Odell Beckham Sr.’s video , which accuses him of not targeting OBJ enough.

“Deliberately not throwing the ball to an extremely talented player that I’ve done a lot of work with is an opinionated statement, I’ll say that.”

‘We’re not distracted’: Nick Chubb and Browns look ahead to Bengals

Mayfield said he has not spoken with Beckham, but he did talk to Jarvis Landry briefly and said he doesn’t want to draw a line between them.

When asked if the relationship with OBJ can be repaired, the QB said, “I don’t know. I thought we had a very open line of communication going into it. So we’ll see. Like I said, more surprised than anything like everybody was.”

Baker said there is a lot of frustration because the team, which sits at 4-4, has not been as successful as they hoped.

“I would take anything to have a winning team right now. Our focus needs to be on winning and anything like this, stuff that’s created on the outside, drama-wise takes away from the focus and attention to detail we need to have, which is exactly why we haven’t been able to win.”

With OBJ’s status with the team unclear, Baker said he’s going to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Bengals with the players they have.

“I’m prepared to do whatever. If he’s back, then we’ll work through it and do whatever it takes. I can put my ego and pride to the side to win because that’s all I care about is winning. But if not, we’ll roll with the guys we have out there and those guys will know I completely trust them and they’ll know I’m always here for them.”

