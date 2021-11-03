CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Biden nominates Silva, Traum for vacant federal court judgeships in Nevada

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS — President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated a state court judge and a law school professor to fill two U.S. District Court vacancies in Nevada.

Judge Cristina D. Silva serves on the state District Court in Las Vegas and previously was an assistant U.S. attorney in Nevada and an assistant state attorney in Florida.

Anne Rachel Traum is a law professor and associate dean at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She previously worked as a federal government attorney in several capacities, including as an assistant public defender and as special counsel in the Office for Access to Justice at the United States Department of Justice.

