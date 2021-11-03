CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qualcomm Shares Pop After Company Reports Earnings Beat, 56% Rise in Smartphone Chip Sales

By Kif Leswing, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQualcomm's earnings and revenue beat Wall Street expectations. Its chip sales for smartphones were up 56% year over year. Qualcomm also offered strong guidance for the current quarter, which ends in December. This suggests that Qualcomm is weathering the global chip shortage that has affected other chipmakers and customers....

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) sank 0.08% to $2,978.37 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. The stock's fall snapped a five-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $33.93 short of its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Microsoft Rival Collibra Doubles Valuation to $5.25 Billion as Investors Chase Next Cloud Winner

LONDON — Software start-up Collibra said Tuesday it has raised $250 million in a round of funding that values the firm at $5.25 billion. Collibra raised the fresh funds in a late-stage investment led by Sequoia Capital and Belgium-based holding company Sofina, with Tiger Global also investing. The firm also counts Alphabet's venture unit CapitalG, ICONIQ Capital and Index Ventures as investors.
MARKETS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: GE, Palantir, PayPal and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. General Electric (GE) — Shares of GE rallied more than 7% in the premarket after the company announced it will split up into three publicly traded entities focused on aviation, health care and energy. GE said it will spin off its healthcare unit by early 2023 and energy unit by early 2024.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphones#Gm#Qct
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Palantir Reports 36% Revenue Growth, Projects Strong Finish to Year

Palantir reported third-quarter earnings Tuesday that beat analyst expectations on revenue and met earnings estimates. The company said it expects revenue from the current quarter to come in at $418 million, above current estimates of $402 million. Palantir, which makes software and analytics tools for the government and large corporations,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Roblox shares up more than 30% after strong earnings report

Shares of Roblox soared Tuesday. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financials after the bell Monday. Shares of Roblox continued to rocket Tuesday, a day after the video game company reported strong third-quarter financial results. The company's stock was up more than 36% just before 2:30 p.m. ET. Investors seem impressed...
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Coinbase Shares Drop After Third-Quarter Revenue Misses Analysts' Estimates

Coinbase reported weaker-than-expected revenue for the third quarter. The number of monthly transacting users dropped from the prior period. Both bitcoin and ethereum hit new all-time highs this week. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., reported third-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday and missed analysts' estimates on...
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tesla Drops 12% for Biggest Fall This Year After Musk Stock Sale Proposal

Tesla stock ended Tuesday down 11.99% after CEO Elon Musk announced over the weekend that he plans to sell 10% of his shares. Current and former board members including board chair Robyn Denholm, Elon Musk's brother Kimbal Musk, Ira Ehrenpreis and Antonio Gracias have also offloaded hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Tesla shares since Oct. 28.
STOCKS
TheStreet

RingCentral Shares Jump After Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance

Shares of RingCentral (RNG) - Get RingCentral, Inc. Class A Report soared in after hours trading as the provider of enterprise cloud-based communications and collaboration services for businesses reported third-quarter sales and adjusted earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations. Shares of the Belmont, Calif., company jumped 23.52% to $288.60 in after...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) dropped 0.96% to $335.37 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.60% to 15,886.54 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $48.96 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Lightning Round: The Best Cannabis Play Is Innovative Industrial Properties

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Poshmark: "They missed the quarter bad tonight, and it's interesting because everybody else in that industry seems to be doing quite well, so that is what I call disappointing."
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

RingCentral stock rallies 20% after Q3 results top Wall Street views

RingCentral Inc. shares rallied 20% in the extended session Tuesday after the cloud-based communications company reported adjusted third-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street expectations, calling the results "outstanding," and raised guidance for the year. RingCentral said it lost $147 million, or $1.60 a share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $21 million, or 24 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 36 cents a share. Revenue rose 37% to $415 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected RingCentral to report adjusted EPS of 33 cents a share on sales of $393 million. RingCentral raised its 2021 revenue guidance to a range between $1.580 billion and $1.581 billion, which would represent annual growth between 33% and 34%. That's up from a prior range of revenue between $1.539 billion and $1.545 billion. RingCentral also announced that Chief Financial Officer Mitesh Dhruv will be stepping down, remaining as CFO through the end of the year. The company will consider internal and external candidates to replace Dhruv, it said.
STOCKS

