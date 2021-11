There's no doubt about it: though we've made progress in our state and our country, there's much more we can do to meet the challenges Illinoisans face every day. With the 2022 midterm elections a year away, voters across Illinois need to know one thing: Democrats have delivered -- and will continue to deliver -- real results for Illinois families on the biggest issues facing our communities. Illinois Democrats are investing in clean energy and training our workforce in next-generation green jobs. We're addressing long standing inequities and lifting up communities that have been historically left behind. We're lowering healthcare costs while protecting a woman's right to make her own choices about care. We're protecting the access to the ballot box and ensuring everyone's vote counts.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO