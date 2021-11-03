CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Weis Markets offering Pfizer vaccine to children 5-11

By Kelsey Rogers
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUrm2_0clgmVX900

(WTAJ) Weis Markets will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 in all 132 of its in-store pharmacies by Nov. 10.

Other Weis pharmacies will be offering the vaccine as early as Nov. 5.

PA LOCATONS OFFERING VACCINES NOV. 5

CITY COUNTY
PHILIPSBURG CENTRE
BELLEFONTE CENTRE
LEBANON LEBANON
EPHRATA LANCASTER
ELIZABETHTOWN LANCASTER
WILLOW STREET LANCASTER
JERSEY SHORE LYCOMING
HARRISBURG DAUPHIN
DINGMANS FERRY PIKE
NANTICOKE LUZERNE
MIFFLINTOWN JUNIATA
HAMBURG BERKS
OLEY BERKS
SCHNECKSVILLE LEHIGH
ALLENTOWN LEHIGH
WELLSBORO TIOGA
MECHANICSBURG CUMBERLAND
SELINSGROVE SNYDER
NORRISTOWN MONTGOMERY
Delta plus variant found in 8 states

Vaccines are available by appointment. Parents can make an appointment for their children on Weis’ website.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Pfizer to seek vaccine booster authorization for all US adults, reports say

(WTAJ) — Pfizer will reportedly seek authorization from federal regulators for their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all American adults after receiving authorization in Canada Tuesday. Sources have told The Washington Post that the FDA is likely to grant the request before Thanksgiving. Doing so would make all adults 18 and older eligible for a […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Weis instore pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5-11

Some Weis in-store pharmacies will begin to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech children’s COVID-19 vaccine beginning Friday. “We’ve placed a large order for the new Pfizer-BioNTech children’s vaccine and hope to begin immunizing on Friday in some of our pharmacies (listed below),” said Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ Vice President of Pharmacy. “By November 10, we plan to offer the children’s doses in all 132 of our in-store pharmacies.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKYT 27

8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school

WALDORF, Md. (WJLA) - Eight Maryland elementary school students say they felt ill after a fellow student gave them drug-laced edibles at recess. First responders raced to C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Waldorf, Maryland, after faculty learned Monday afternoon a child brought a bag of edibles, apparently THC-laced candies, to school. The child reportedly passed the candies out on the playground at recess.
MARYLAND STATE
WTAJ

Students prepare for booming trade work demand, repair Centre Police cruiser

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The demand for skilled trade workers is booming and high school students at the Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science & Technology are getting the tools they need to succeed in the industry after graduation. Along the way, they’re helping a Centre County Police Department. Collision Repair Instructor Brian Hummel said […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weis Markets#Lebanon#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Blackhawk helicopter visits Punxsutawney school district

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Students at one Jefferson County school district today had quite an unusual sight, as a helicopter landed at the school. But don’t worry, it was all to teach their students about service on the front lines ahead of Veterans Day. Students at the Punxsutawney Area School District were welcomed by […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Central Pa. Food Bank receives more than $2 million through Neighborhood Assistance Program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced today the approval of nearly $36 million to 220 community revitalization projects across the commonwealth, including more than $2million to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. The funding through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) supports nonprofits, businesses, and resident projects in distressed areas or low-income neighborhoods. NAP encourages private sector […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Preparing To Vaccinate Children Against COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — About 31,000 Howard County children are between the ages of 5 and 11, making them eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Public health experts say the COVID-19 vaccine will not only protect children and keep them healthy in school but also help to bring the coronavirus pandemic to an end. Getting shots in children’s arms is the next step in the fight against COVID-19, officials say. Clinics throughout the county are already setting up appointments for kids. COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Where To Get Your Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman said the vaccine has undergone rigorous testing and...
COLUMBIA, MD
WTAJ

Cambria County officials discuss ways to decrease overdose deaths

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials met Tuesday in Cambria County to present ways to manage the addiction crisis and overall decrease overdose deaths locally and across the commonwealth. The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Jen Smith joined Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program, county officials and stakeholders for a roundtable discussion on […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 4,021 New Cases, 77 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,021 new coronavirus cases and 77 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,601,086 cases and 31,992 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,559 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 591 in ICUs. The state says 14,280,888 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,500,759 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 72.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Science with Shields – Homemade Butter

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make homemade butter. This experiment can get a bit messy, so make sure the paper towels are handy. First, you will want to pour a cup of heavy whipping cream into the jar. Tightly put the lid onto the jar and start shaking.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

4,021 new COVID cases reported in PA, 72.5% of residents vaccinated Nov. 9

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 14.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 72.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,021 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Monday, bringing the state total to 1,601,086 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 77 new deaths were […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Thank you for your service: Sheetz to give free meal, car wash on Veterans Day

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz will show its respect and gratitude for veterans and active-duty military personnel by offering a free meal and car wash on Veterans Day. On Thursday, Nov. 11, Sheetz invites all veterans and active-duty military personnel to enjoy a free half turkey or ham sub and a regular-size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 635 store […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Conemaugh Health System to hold career fair in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh Health System will host a career fair on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Conemaugh East Hills Outpatient Center on Scalp Avenue in Johnstown. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., interviews will be available on-site and qualified applicants may receive job offers, pending clearances and screenings. Applicants who interview […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Help these animals in Central Pa. find their furever homes

(WTAJ) — Nov. 8 kicks off Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, which was created to recognize the animals and staff of shelters across the United States. Over 6 million animals enter shelters across the U.S. every year, according to Petpedia. Below is a list of some of the shelter animals in Central Pa. who are looking […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Kids COVID-19 vaccine clinic to take place in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place in St. Marys for children ages five to 11 years old. The clinic will take place Friday, Nov. 12, at the St. Marys Area Middle School Gymnasium, and it’s open to families in Elk County with children between five to 11 years […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy