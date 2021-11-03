Weis Markets offering Pfizer vaccine to children 5-11

(WTAJ) — Weis Markets will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 in all 132 of its in-store pharmacies by Nov. 10.

Other Weis pharmacies will be offering the vaccine as early as Nov. 5.

PA LOCATONS OFFERING VACCINES NOV. 5

CITY COUNTY PHILIPSBURG CENTRE BELLEFONTE CENTRE LEBANON LEBANON EPHRATA LANCASTER ELIZABETHTOWN LANCASTER WILLOW STREET LANCASTER JERSEY SHORE LYCOMING HARRISBURG DAUPHIN DINGMANS FERRY PIKE NANTICOKE LUZERNE MIFFLINTOWN JUNIATA HAMBURG BERKS OLEY BERKS SCHNECKSVILLE LEHIGH ALLENTOWN LEHIGH WELLSBORO TIOGA MECHANICSBURG CUMBERLAND SELINSGROVE SNYDER NORRISTOWN MONTGOMERY

Vaccines are available by appointment. Parents can make an appointment for their children on Weis’ website.

