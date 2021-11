Stocks traded mixed on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve will begin bond taper later this month. Here are some of the laggards in the stock market on Wednesday. Shares of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report fell sharply after the video game maker delayed the release of two key titles, while forecasting softer-than-expected holiday quarter sales, as it attempts to move past allegations of workplace harassment and broader issues of sexism in the gaming industry.

