Trimble Inc.’s third-quarter total revenue of more than $901 million and adjusted earnings per share of 66 cents beat analyst expectations. Wall Street analysts had forecast EPS of 59 cents per share and revenue of $877.5 million for the quarter. During the third quarter of 2020, Trimble reported EPS of 34 cents and $792.8 million in revenue.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO