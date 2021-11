Thirty-eight high school students from the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Career Academy recently participated in an auto skills contest at the Ankeny campus. Although they were not able to advance from a written examination competition to the hands-on, they gained invaluable experience as they faced off against more than 300 students representing 20 high schools from across the state. Eight two-member teams qualified to move on to the hands-on portion of the contest, to be held on Dec. 17. The winning teams will receive tools and equipment donated by the Iowa Automobile Dealers Association. Their respective schools will receive automotive components to be used for training purposes. The DMACC Foundation will also be providing scholarships for each member of the winning team.

ANKENY, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO