As part of a celebration of its 75th anniversary, the NBA is releasing what it calls the NBA 75 — a list of the greatest players in league history. With that in mind, we’re looking back at the greats over that same time period who played for the Oklahoma City Thunder organization. After joining the league in 1967 as the Seattle Supersonics and playing in Washington until 2008, the team moved to OKC and became one of the consistently great teams in the league.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO