Spanish Wine and Food Extravaganza Returns to New York City

The 16th Annual Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, hosted by the Preservation Society of Newport County and presented by Food and Wine magazine, took place on Sept. 17-19. The multiday showcase of regional, national and international wine and spirits brands was arranged with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in place for a second year, with a focus on smaller, seated educational events and tastings, along with culinary experiences. Held at Rosecliff and The Breakers Stable & Carriage House, events were delivered by a lineup of local and international talent showcasing a celebration of food, wine, spirits and beer brands. Sponsors included Ca’del Bosco, Château D’Esclans, Kobrand Fine Wine and Spirits, Rioja, Santa Margherita, 1911 Established, Alexian, Burnarj, Cabot, Calvisius, Cointreau, Dasani, Empson USA, Kerrygold, Franciacorta, Chef2You, Malibu Splash, Masi, Mosaic Distributing, Mount Gay, Woodford Reserve, Herradura Tequila, National Trust Insurance Services, Oceans 97, Quigley Fine Wines and WineBid. All proceeds benefited the efforts of The Preservation Society of Newport County, Rhode Island, a non-profit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and dedicated to preserving and interpreting the area’s historic architecture, landscapes and decorative arts.
