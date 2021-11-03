Spanish Wine and Food Extravaganza Returns to New York City

Although New York’s culinary scene has always been ripe with ethnic offerings, Iranian food has never really gotten a proper treatment on this side of the world. The likes of Colbeh and Ravagh have certainly staked their claim in the local gastronomic canon, but the offerings of such years-old restaurants have recently been feeling stale and, perhaps, not as up-with-the-times as the Korean, Mexican and Italian eateries that call New York home. Sure, kabob and khoresht are part and parcel—some might even say the very heart—of Persian cuisine… but what else can an Iranian palate offer the world?

