Tulsa, OK

Dedication of Historical Greenwood District boundary markers

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 6 days ago
This Friday: Historic Greenwood District Boundary Marker Dedication

TULSA, Okla. — The final project of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission will be dedicated Friday, Nov. 5th.

The six boundary markers will ensure visitors know they are entering the historic Greenwood District. It also aims to remind people that the Greenwood District encompasses a larger area of Tulsa than more commonly recognized.

The ceremony starts at 3 p.m. on Friday, and Greenwood leaders, elected officials and commissioners will be in attendance.

Oklahoma State Sen. Kevin Mathews, the founder and chair of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, will speak at the event. Other speakers include:

  • Cassia Car, Deputy Mayor of Tulsa
  • Jessica Lowe-Betts, Chair of Greenwood Rising Board of Directors
  • Sam Combs, Vice Chair of Greenwood Rising Board of Directors
  • Phil Armstrong, Interim Executive Director of Greenwood Rising
  • Rev. Dr. Eric Gill, Pastor of Operations for Metropolitan Baptist Church

Greenwood Rising is the legacy project of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission. The Commission began in 2015 under the leadership of Sen. Mathews.

The Greenwood Rising History Center and other projects of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission aims to educate Oklahomans and Americans about the Race Massacre and its impact on the state and the U.S. It also aims to remember survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre and create an environment conducive to fostering sustainable entrepreneurship and heritage tourism.

Tulsa, OK
