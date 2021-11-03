CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Cannabis crop more valuable than hay and apples combined in Michigan

By Angela Mulka
manisteenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Leafly, a cannabis discovery marketplace, released its inaugural Cannabis Harvest Report, the first look at cannabis crop data, insights and projections across the 11 states where Americans can purchase both adult-use and medical cannabis. In Michigan, with 487 licenses so far distributed, 189 metric tons of cannabis...

www.manisteenews.com

CBS Detroit

Michigan Farmers To Receive Grants For Assistance With Specialty Crops

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) – Several farming organizations across the state will receive funding to support the specialty crop industry. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director, Gary McDowell, on Tuesday to announce the state recipients of the 2021 United States Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.
MICHIGAN STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Washington state apple crop estimate decreases 5.3%

Quality over quantity is the latest prediction for this year’s apple harvest. Officials with the Washington State Tree Fruit Association have lowered their 2021 estimate of the statewide apple harvest by 5.3%, from 124.85 million to 118.255 million boxes. “The apple harvest is still wrapping up for some Washington varieties,...
WASHINGTON STATE
GV Wire

Cannabis Cracks the Top 5 of California Grown Crops

California’s legal cannabis farmers are producing about 514 metric tons of the crop valued at $1.66 billion, KCRW reports. That ranks cannabis as No. 5 in cash value among crops grown in the state. At No. 4 is strawberries at $2 billion. Tomatoes are sixth at $1.19 billion. According to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Chronicle

Cannabis is Washington's Fourth Most Valuable Crop, Industry Report Says

Apples may be Washington's biggest cash crop, but legal cannabis is gaining ground. Growers in Washington generated wholesale revenues of $653 million on 561,000 pounds of legal weed in 2020, according to a new estimate by Leafly, a Seattle-based cannabis marketplace and information site. That makes cannabis Washington's fourth most...
WASHINGTON STATE
100.7 WITL

This May Surprise You, Guess Michigan’s Third Most Valuable Crop

Did you take a guess already? Well of all the crops in Michigan Cannabis is in the top 3. says the Cannabis Harvest Report. Personally, I have not touched it since it became legal and before that, it was very rare for me. On the other hand, I have many family and friends who are quite fond of cannabis whether it is to smoke in candy form.
MICHIGAN STATE
akbizmag.com

Study: Cannabis Tops All Alaska Crops

Move over, hay. Alaska has a new top-selling cash crop, by a lot. Cannabis has a greater wholesale value than all other agricultural commodities in the state combined, according to a study by marijuana hub website Leafly. For Alaska, the study puts the value of the marijuana harvest, as of...
ALASKA STATE
cheddar.com

Cannabis Ranked Fifth Most Valuable Crop in U.S. According to Leafly Report

Cannabis is now the fifth most valuable crop in the United States behind corn, soybeans, hay, and wheat. Its $6.2 billion wholesale harvest value surpassed that of staples like cotton, rice, and peanuts, according to a new report from Leafly. "Cannabis consumers and cannabis cultivators don't even know their own...
AGRICULTURE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Cannabis now third-most valuable crop in Illinois

On Wednesday, Leafly, a cannabis discovery marketplace, released its inaugural Cannabis Harvest Report, the first look at cannabis crop data, insights and projections across the 11 states where Americans can currently purchase both adult-use and medical cannabis. Findings include that legal cannabis now supports more than 13,042 American farms and that cannabis is the 5th most valuable crop in the United States.
ILLINOIS STATE
WLNS

Weed safety bill sparks mixed reviews

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A set of bills are making its way through the state capital focused on medical marijuana and how it’s grown and tested. The bills make up the Michigan Cannabis Safety Act. Many opponents to the bills said it could keep patients away from the medication they need. “Choice, that’s what they are taking from the situation. […]
LANSING, MI
thefreshtoast.com

Federal Cannabis Legalization Is Not Happening Anytime Soon

I’m not trying to suggest that legalization is impossible. There are still a lot of folks who think that this can happen even without an act of Congress. But possibilities and likelihoods are two very different stories. Since California passed the Compassionate Use Act in 1996, there have always been...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Minnesota

Grant Money For Preventing Wolf Attacks Available To MN Livestock Producers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota livestock producers can now apply for additional grant money aimed at preventing wolf attacks. On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) announced that $60,000 in new money is available, with applications due on Jan. 24, 2022. It’s the fifth round of funding through the Wolf-Livestock Conflict Prevention Grants, which began in 2017. MDA says the grants provide reimbursement for approved practices that prevent wolves from attacking livestock, including guard animals, wolf-barriers and shelters. “Eligible producers must live within Minnesota’s wolf range, as designated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, or on property determined by the Commissioner of Agriculture to be affected by wolf-livestock conflicts,” the MDA said in a release. Eighty percent of the project costs will be reimbursed by the grant. Grantees will be responsible for the remaining 20% of costs. For more information and to apply, click here.
MINNESOTA STATE
Food Navigator

JBS inks feed additive deal to cut cow methane emissions globally

JBS, the world's second-largest food company and the largest meatpacking company, has signed a deal with Royal DSM with the goal of reducing enteric methane emissions from cattle on a global scale. The partnership was announced at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, where EU and US leaders announced plans to...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Cannabis stocks rise on federal marijuana measure prospects

Cannabis stocks rose Monday for the second straight day after a report by Marijuana Moment that Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) is circulating the States Reform Act as a measure to legalize cannabis on a federal level. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic said late Friday the measure "significantly increases the probability of federal level marijuana reform" during the current term. Shares of the Cannabis ETF rose 5%, Curaleaf jumped 10%, Trulieve advanced by 5.7%. Green Thumb Industries rallied 11% and Cresco Labs rose 7.4%.
U.S. POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

High cost, short supply of fertilizer to alter 2022 planting

Farmers in the United States are likely to plant less corn and use less nitrogen fertilizer on their fields for next year’s growing season due to sky-high fertilizer prices and short supplies. That trend will be less pronounced in Iowa, where fertile soils make the extra costs worthwhile. “We have a very natural advantage for […] The post High cost, short supply of fertilizer to alter 2022 planting appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE

