Good evening Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV!. - We open tonight's show with a recap of Bound for Glory before the newly crowned IMPACT World champion Moose comes out to the ring to address successfully cashing in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet briefcase and defeating Josh Alexander to become the new champion. Before Moose can say a word he's interrupted and rushed by Eddie Edwards who he unceremoniously dumps out of the ring before Eddie hits him with a kendo stick and Moose takes it from him before they brawl at ringside and up the ramp before being separated by security. Moose goes back to the ring and gets on the mic and talks about everything he's had to do to get where he is today and that he has no sympathy for Josh and that he has the title which makes him the greatest champion in all of professional wrestling before he's attacked and ran off by Josh. When Josh is in the ring and Moose is in the crowd Minoru Suzuki makes his way out to the ring and faces off with Josh before the two exchange forearms and they counter each other's submission attempts before brawling and the security separates them.

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO