CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

FTR to Defend AAA Tag Titles Against Samuray del Sol & Aerostar on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article– As previously reported, FTR issued an open challenge to defend their AAA tag team titles tonight on AEW Dynamite. During today’s Wrestling Observer Live, AEW President Tony Khan announced...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Escorted Out Of Building By Security After WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had a confrontation backstage and it was not a pretty sight. Things did not get physical, but a shouting match did ensue. This was followed by a request for Flair to leave the building before The Man’s dark match was over. New information indicates that The Queen might not have left on her own volition.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Loses Title (And More) Over The Weekend

I hope she kept the receipt. Wrestlers are a weird breed as they have a lot of things to keep track of every day. In addition to being in the ring, they are required to go from one town to the next multiple times a week while mainly living in and out of hotels. That can be rather difficult to manage, and now something has gone wrong that was not even the wrestler’s fault.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Confirms Jon Moxley Will Be Replaced In Title Eliminator Tourney Tonight On Dynamite

With Jon Moxley entering inpatient alcohol treatment, a spot is now open in the semifinals of the ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Originally scheduled to compete against Orange Cassidy in a semifinal tourney bout on tonight’s AEW Dynamite show, Moxley is now out of the match. Ahead of tonight’s...
WWE
PWMania

Brooke Hogan Provides Update On Hulk Hogan, Says Randy Savage’s Death Still Upsets Him

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Kalisto
Person
Jamie Hayter
NESN

UFC Heavyweight Wins With Wheel Kick You Need To See To Believe

Chris Barnett doesn’t look like a very nimble fighter. The 5-foot-9, 263-pound UFC heavyweight has the look of someone who needs to solely rely on his strength in order to win in the octagon. But Barnett’s latest victory was not a product of raw power. “Beastboy” on Saturday night employed...
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Former WCW Star Judy Bagwell Passes Away

Former WCW personality Judy Bagwell has passed away at the age of 78. Judy’s son, former WCW/WWE star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell, took to Twitter today to announce the passing of his mother. She passed away this past Friday, November 5, after a battle with dementia. “It is with a heavy...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftr#Combat#Aaa#Aew Dynamite#Wrestling Observer Live#The Lucha Bros#Tnt#Aerostar Samuray
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Title Holder Debuts On AEW Dynamite

Over the last few years fans have seen a number of former WWE stars appear on AEW programming, and you never know when you might see another familiar face, or mask. This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured an appearance from Samuray del Sol, known as former United States Champion Kalisto in WWE.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sasha Banks Sends Out A Tweet About Samuray del Sol Prior To AEW Dynamite

Sasha Banks took to Twitter earlier today, reacting to the news that former WWE Superstar Samuray del Sol (Kalisto) will be making his AEW debut on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. As previously reported here on eWn, del Sol and Aerostar will be teaming up to face off against FTR for...
WWE
411mania.com

MJF To Wrestle On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that MJF will be in action on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which will return to its usual 8 PM ET timeslot on TNT on Wednesday. MJF’s opponent has not yet been announced. “In an effort to break @DarbyAllin mentally, the vile @The_MJF battered the Icon...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
f4wonline.com

AEW Dynamite ratings drop for Saturday's episode

Saturday night's episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 575,000 viewers on TNT, down 20.9 percent from the previous week's show that also aired on a Saturday. Aside from the three times that Dynamite aired on Fridays at 10 p.m. Eastern this June, it's the lowest audience in the history of the show.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

MJF To Be In Action On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW announced on Twitter that MJF will be in action on Wednesday’s Dynamite, but didn’t state who his opponent will be. MJF, who hasn’t worked a match since September 22nd, has been feuding with Darby Allin as of late. The heel star and the Pinnacle beat down Sting to further that program this past Saturday night on Dynamite.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Three Big Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced several big matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. We’ll see Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo, as well as Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament match. Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite takes place from Independence, Missouri and you...
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE announces an unprecedented match for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is currently the main wrestler of not just Friday Night Smackdown but the entire WWE. The Tribal Chief has held the title for over a year, recently equaled the 434-day reign as WWE champion of CM Punk, and now has Brock Lesnar's most important statistic in his sights.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Dynamite Live Coverage: TNT Title Match, Two Tournament Bouts

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to...
WWE
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite As Show Returns To Wednesdays

AEW Dynamite is back on Wednesday nights, and tonight has a lineup with more tournament action and a title match with Full Gear implications. AEW TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Ethan Page (if Guevara wins, The Inner Circle will fight American Top Team & Men of the Year at Full Gear and Sammy picks the ATT members. If Guevara loses, he’s out of the Inner Circle)
WWE
f4wonline.com

HIkaru Shida advances in TBS title tournament on AEW Dynamite

Hikaru Shida has advanced to the second round of the TBS Championship tournament. Shida defeated Serena Deeb in a first round matchup on AEW Dynamite. With the win, she advances to the second round and a matchup against Nyla Rose. Shida's win was her 50th career AEW win. Deeb previously...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Sasha Banks Shows Support For Samuray del Sol Ahead of AEW Dynamite Debut

Sasha Banks gave a shout out to Samuray del Sol, the former Kalisto, ahead of his debut on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. As noted earlier today, del Sol and Aerostar will be facing FTR for the AAA Tag Team Championships on tonight’s episode. Banks, who is a longtime friend of del...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy