Victor Starr

insideradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictor Starr is named Director of Programming and Operations for SummitMedia Omaha. Starr will also serve as PD of...

www.insideradio.com

insideradio.com

Cassiday Proctor

Cassiday Proctor is named morning host at Cumulus Media modern rock “The Edge” WEDG (103.3), filling the void left with the move of Shredd & Ragan to classic rock sister “97 Rock” WGRF in August. Proctor was most recently in afternoons at co-owned rock “105.1 The X” KCJK Kansas City, replaced there by Jay Powers.
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

"DJ Nailz" Nixon

“DJ Nailz” Nixon joins Radio One hip-hop/R&B “Power 107.5” WCKX Columbus as APD/midday host. Nixon was most recently with Cox Media Group “Power 95.3” WPYO Orlando, where he hosted afternoons. “Nailz is smart, creative and open to expanding his programming knowledge,” Radio One VP/Programming Colby “Colb” Tyner said in a...
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

Scott Gaines

Scott Gaines is named OM of SummitMedia Knoxville and PD of country “100.3 The Wolf” WCYQ. Gaines most recently served as OM for Alpha Media Amarillo, where he also handled programming and afternoons at country KGNC-FM (97.9). “Summit Knoxville is excited to welcome a radio veteran of Scott’s caliber to...
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

Mike Kennedy

Mike Kennedy, OM/PD of Audacy country “106.5 The Wolf” WDAF and hot AC “99.7 The Point” KZPT Kansas City, is retiring, effective Dec. 17. Kennedy returned to the market in September 2019. He previously served as VP of Programming for Wilks Broadcasting and Steel City Media from 2007-2016, when he retired for the first time. Kennedy also owned and operated KXBZ Manhattan. KS (104.7).
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chr#Brand#Audacy#Kqks Denver
thesource.com

Victor Burnett, Behind The Success of Blxst

Victor Burnett epitomizes this day and age’s music manager by vertically integrating the artist as the business model. It is unanimous that Blxst held the crown as 2020’s breakthrough artist of the year. The Southern LA native captured the nation, crooning catchy hooks and verses reminiscent of the late G-funk legend, Nate Dogg. Blxst’s success is no accident. Instead, it is an intentional plot to build brand infrastructure for the future.
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

Jeffrey 'JR' Ramsey

IHeartMedia CHR “Hits 95.7” KPTT Denver names JR (Jeffrey Ramsey) afternoon host of the newly re-branded station. JR most recently hosted afternoons at Midwest Communications CHR “Hot 106.7” WNFN Nashville. “JR is one of the final pieces to the puzzle to level up Hits 95.7,” JoJo Turnbeaugh, Senior VP/Programming said...
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Victor And Valentino “La Catrina”

Valentino is elated to get an exclusive invite to a performance by the famous singer La Catrina in the Underworld, but the event is for grownups only…. While much of the episode starts off relatively small, the heart of the story is primarily focused on Valentino wanting to be amongst the adults all for the sake of a concert in the underworld with a simplistic disguise.
CELEBRITIES
countylinemagazine.com

Urban Sketchers Descend on Starr Family Home

Urban Sketchers of East Texas is meeting 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, November 6, at the Starr Family Home State Historic Site in Marshall. The group of local artists meets routinely to sketch urban landscapes around the region. Members use direct observation to capture what they see in their surroundings while recording time and place.
MARSHALL, TX
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Remember the Ladies: Jazz singer Kay Starr

Kay Starr, whose career began when she was a teenager and continued into her 80s, was a rarity: a singer who blossomed in the big-band era of the 1930s and 1940s, hit it big as a pop and country artist, and scored one of her biggest hits in the emerging rock scene of the mid-1950s.
MUSIC
WSOC Charlotte

Matthew McConaughey donates $10K to Charlotte musician

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte musician who has already raised tens of thousands of dollars for local charitable causes through benefit concerts will be making another substantial donation to an area nonprofit, thanks to actor Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award winner teamed up with Wild Turkey Bourbon to recognize individuals...
CHARLOTTE, NC
insideradio.com

Jay Powers

Jay Powers is named to afternoons at Cumulus Media rock “105.1 The X” KCJK Kansas City, succeeding Cassiday Proctor, who is transferring to the company’s Buffalo cluster for a soon-to-be-announced position. Powers has been with the cluster since last year, serving as morning show producer at co-owned classic hits KCMO-FM (94.9) and weekends on KCJK. He remains part of the sideline production team for the Kansas City Chiefs home games.
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

“Mean Jean” Fremont

“Mean Jean” Fremont is elevated to PD at SummitMedia rhythmic CHR “Hot 104.5” WKHT Knoxville. Fremont has been serving as APD/MD and hosting afternoons for the past two years. “I am delighted to see Jean continue to grow in his contributions to our brand and the strategic. direction of Hot...
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

VP Of Programming Steve Smith Departs Cox Media Group.

Ending a 27-year relationship with Cox Media Group, Steve Smith has parted ways with the company. The longtime programing exec worked as VP of programming for the company’s radio division for the past 10 years after consulting its stations for 17 years before that, starting in 1994. Smith, who half-kiddingly...
BUSINESS
insideradio.com

News Bites: ‘Cognac, Cars, & Cigars,’ ‘Toss Our Tops,’ Public Radio Music Day, Radio’s Fresh Eyes.

News Bites for November 3... ...iHeartMedia Memphis will host “Cognac, Cars, & Cigars” on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 5-9pm at the Metal Museum. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit local charity Dorothy Day House, which fights homelessness in the community. Attendees can sample beverages from presenting sponsor Crown Royal and other cognac brands, and a premium cigar from BeLeaf Cigars. Live entertainment will include local PC Band, Carmen Hicks, and DJ Mic Tee.
MUSIC
insideradio.com

Deal Digest: Flood Communications Creates A Radio-TV Combo In Nebraska.

Grand Island-Kearney-Hastings, NE – Flood Communications has filed a $1,618,860 deal to buy AC “The Breeze 94.5” KLIQ, classic hits “Power 99” KKPR; talk KHAS, Hastings, NE (1230) and sports “ESPN Tri-Cities” KXPN/KICS (1460/1550) from Platte River Radio. The deal also includes the Hasting, NE-licensed translator K281CW at 104.1 FM that simulcasts KHAS; the Kearney, NE-licensed translator K221GM at 92.1 FM which simulcasts KXPN; and the Hastings, NE-licensed translator K224FK at 92.7 FM which simulcasts KICS. Flood Communications will operate the stations under a time brokerage agreement until closing. It already owns the low-power TV station “News Channel Nebraska” KMLF-CD in the Grand Island-Kearney-Hastings, NE market.
NEBRASKA STATE
insideradio.com

October PPMs, Day 3: Changes On Top In 6 Markets, News/Talk Claims Most No. 1s So Far.

Following a Day 2 of Nielsen's October PPMs that brought a dizzying array of number-one flips and a couple of ties at the top spot, Day 3 hasn't disappointed in the drama department either, with six of these 12 markets showing different stations leading the pack vs. September. While Classic Hits stations took over in three markets, its total crowns still couldn't make a dent in News/Talk and Adult Contemporary's dominance, with stations in these formats claiming the throne in eight and six of the 32 PPM markets reported in Days 1-3, respectively. For News/Talk, that's even with its September total, while AC gained one topper from last time.
TV & VIDEOS
insideradio.com

News Bites: KSNE, Radio Mercury Awards, Edison Research, MIW, TRHOF.

News Bites for November 4... ...Snow is in the forecast for iHeartMedia AC “Sunny 106.5” KSNE Las Vegas, which made its annual flip to an all-Christmas format on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 6:45am. The station will play 24/7 holiday hits leading into the Christmas season. “We’re as proud as ever to be the station people in Las Vegas turn to for the Christmas songs that help them celebrate the season,” Senior VP of Programming Tony Matteo said in a release.
ENVIRONMENT

