Victor Starr

Grand Island-Kearney-Hastings, NE – Flood Communications has filed a $1,618,860 deal to buy AC “The Breeze 94.5” KLIQ, classic hits “Power 99” KKPR; talk KHAS, Hastings, NE (1230) and sports “ESPN Tri-Cities” KXPN/KICS (1460/1550) from Platte River Radio. The deal also includes the Hasting, NE-licensed translator K281CW at 104.1 FM that simulcasts KHAS; the Kearney, NE-licensed translator K221GM at 92.1 FM which simulcasts KXPN; and the Hastings, NE-licensed translator K224FK at 92.7 FM which simulcasts KICS. Flood Communications will operate the stations under a time brokerage agreement until closing. It already owns the low-power TV station “News Channel Nebraska” KMLF-CD in the Grand Island-Kearney-Hastings, NE market.
