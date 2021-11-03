Victor Starr

Following a Day 2 of Nielsen's October PPMs that brought a dizzying array of number-one flips and a couple of ties at the top spot, Day 3 hasn't disappointed in the drama department either, with six of these 12 markets showing different stations leading the pack vs. September. While Classic Hits stations took over in three markets, its total crowns still couldn't make a dent in News/Talk and Adult Contemporary's dominance, with stations in these formats claiming the throne in eight and six of the 32 PPM markets reported in Days 1-3, respectively. For News/Talk, that's even with its September total, while AC gained one topper from last time.

