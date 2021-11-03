Cannabis crop more valuable than hay and apples combined in Michigan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota livestock producers can now apply for additional grant money aimed at preventing wolf attacks. On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) announced that $60,000 in new money is available, with applications due on Jan. 24, 2022. It’s the fifth round of funding through the Wolf-Livestock Conflict Prevention Grants, which began in 2017. MDA says the grants provide reimbursement for approved practices that prevent wolves from attacking livestock, including guard animals, wolf-barriers and shelters. “Eligible producers must live within Minnesota’s wolf range, as designated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, or on property determined by the Commissioner of Agriculture to be affected by wolf-livestock conflicts,” the MDA said in a release. Eighty percent of the project costs will be reimbursed by the grant. Grantees will be responsible for the remaining 20% of costs. For more information and to apply, click here.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO