Up until now, Apple was nice enough to offer its customers a free iPhone 8 for the duration of lengthy repairs as part of its loaner program. An internal memo sent to Apple Store employees and certified technicians, however, has revealed that the iPhone 8 will soon be stepping down as the default loaner device. Instead, the iPhone XR will be taking its place (via MacRumors).

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO