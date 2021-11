Crude oil and natural gas prices are at multiyear highs, but oil-major executives can’t exactly rest easy these days—especially not those at Exxon Mobil. Thanks to increasing energy prices, oil producers hit a financial gusher last quarter. Exxon’s cash flow from operations in the third quarter was $12.1 billion, the highest since the third quarter of 2014, when Brent crude oil was trading closer to $100 a barrel. Its peer Chevron reported $8.6 billion of cash flow from operations and record free cash flow on Friday.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO