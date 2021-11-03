CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

3 Bed Bath & Beyond Analysts On Kroger Partnership, Stock Buyback And More

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is spiking sharply Wednesday in reaction to a trio of announcements from the home furnishing retailer made late Tuesday. The Bed Bath & Beyond Analysts: Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Market Perform rating on Bed Bath & Beyond shares. Telsey...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell Before We Reach Christmas

There are plenty of opportunities as the market heads higher. But despite the positive direction, there are still plenty of stocks to sell. First, let’s take a look at some of the positives. Unemployment numbers are going down and vaccinations are going up. The pandemic is losing its teeth, the global supply chain issues are easing up and economic activity is getting stronger.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Beyond Meat: Q3 Earnings Insights

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beyond Meat their estimated earnings by 123.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.87 versus an estimate of $-0.39, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $11,996,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Corporation#Bed Bath Beyond Inc#The Kroger Co#Stock Buybacks#The Bed Bath Beyond#Telsey Advisory Group#Keybanc Capital Market#Rayjay#Tgt#Ulta Beauty#Ulta
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader technology space, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) are trading lower amid overall market weakness following worse-than-expected US inflation data, which has weighed on stocks across sectors. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.592% before dipping to around the 1.551% level....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why BofA Projects Upside For EV Stocks Tesla, Lucid, Fisker And Nio

Electric vehicle manufacturers are staring at a huge market opportunity, and the arena provides scope for multiple players to compete profitably. BofA Securities analysts on Wednesday upwardly revised their price targets for a few EV OEMs. The EV Analysts: BofA's John Murphy maintained a Neutral rating on EV market leader...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Purple Innovations stock plummets amid multiple downgrades after earnings; kudos to BofA's Nagle for being early

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. plummeted 21.6% toward a 17-month low in midday trading Wednesday, after a host of rating downgrades in the wake of the mattress maker's delayed and disappointing third-quarter results and lowered outlook. No less than four of the 10 analysts surveyed by FactSet cut their ratings to the equivalent of hold, and six analysts cut their price targets. Kudos to analyst Curtis Nagle at BofA Securities, who double downgraded the stock to sell a day before results were due, citing evidence of "weak" online trends the a new "big" competitive threat. Truist's Keith Hughes cut this rating to hold from buy, calling the results "exceptionally poor." Raymond James' Bobby Griffin lowered the rating to market perform from outperform, saying that while he understands that his downgrade is "late," he now has "very low confidence" in his forward estimates or the underlying demand trends in Purple's wholesale business. The stock has plunged 54.3% year to date while the S&P 500 has gained 24.0%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why GameStop Shares Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader consumer discretionary space, including GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) are trading lower as stocks dip following worse-than-expected US inflation data. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.592% before dipping to around the 1.551% level. This jump in Treasury yields has also weighed...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slipped 2.63% to $3,482.05 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.82% to 4,646.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. Amazon.com Inc. closed $291.03 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Enormous Gains

Lucid wants to lead in EV technology, and it's starting out well with a 520-mile battery range. The company hopes to stay on track for its revenue projection of over $2.2 billion in 2022. Lucid has longer-term plans to advance its battery technology into energy storage applications. Shares of electric...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Beyond Air (XAIR)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Beyond Air. When is Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) reporting earnings?. Beyond Air’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $February 8, 2022. Q. Is Beyond Air (XAIR) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for Beyond Air. Q. What sector and industry does...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How do I buy Marui Group (MAURY) stock?

You can purchase shares of Marui Group (OTC: MAURY) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. There are no as such competitors for Marui Group. What is the target price for Marui Group (MAURY) stock?. A. There is no analysis for Marui Group. Q. Current...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Opendoor Shares Surge On Q3 Earnings, Guidance: What Investors Should Know

Online home buying and selling company Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) reported quarterly results after market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Opendoor reported third-quarter revenue of $2.3 billion, up 91% year-over-year. Revenue beat the consensus target of $2 billion. Opendoor sold 5,988 homes in the third...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA)?

Q Does Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Processa Pharmaceuticals. When is Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) reporting earnings?. A. Processa Pharmaceuticals’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 11, 2021. Q. Is Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)?

Q Does Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Stealth BioTherapeutics. When is Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) reporting earnings?. A. Stealth BioTherapeutics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 11, 2021. Q. Is Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split...
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 in November

Warren Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares since taking over as CEO. This mix of growth, value, and income stocks are ripe for the picking. When investing on Wall Street, patience pays off. Perhaps no investor has demonstrated how powerful an ally time...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy