Stocks

Wells Fargo & Company Looks to Continue to Trade Above its Annual-High Share Price Today

By InvestorBrandNetwork
Benzinga
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) traded today at a new 12-month high of $52.41. So far today approximately 7.3 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 25.7 million shares. Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with...

www.benzinga.com

freightwaves.com

Rivian stock closes above $100 a share on first day of trading

Rivian, the Amazon-backed electric vehicle startup, exceeded even its expectations as it hit the public markets Wednesday at a value of nearly $70 billion. Late Tuesday, the company announced it would set the price per share at $78, above even the revised range of $72 to $74 per share it said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are SailPoint Technologies Shares Trading Higher Today?

Analysts bumped up price targets on SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) on Q3 beat. RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained an Outperform and raised the PT from $60 to $65, implying a 6% upside. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the PT to $65 from $60 and reiterated a Buy.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Share Price#Wfc#Ibn Spotlights#Mid#Investorwire#Iw#Https Www#Investorbrandnetwork Com
Benzinga

Analysts Bullish On This Car-Sharing Marketplace Amid Stock's Pullback

Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Jon Hickman upgraded HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) to Buy from Neutral and lowered the price target to $10.50 (an upside of 51%), from $15. Hickman mentions that the company reported Q3 financial results with revenues of just $9.7 million, up 42% year-over-year, but relatively flat sequentially. Hickman says...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How do I buy Marui Group (MAURY) stock?

You can purchase shares of Marui Group (OTC: MAURY) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. There are no as such competitors for Marui Group. What is the target price for Marui Group (MAURY) stock?. A. There is no analysis for Marui Group. Q. Current...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Purple Innovations stock plummets amid multiple downgrades after earnings; kudos to BofA's Nagle for being early

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. plummeted 21.6% toward a 17-month low in midday trading Wednesday, after a host of rating downgrades in the wake of the mattress maker's delayed and disappointing third-quarter results and lowered outlook. No less than four of the 10 analysts surveyed by FactSet cut their ratings to the equivalent of hold, and six analysts cut their price targets. Kudos to analyst Curtis Nagle at BofA Securities, who double downgraded the stock to sell a day before results were due, citing evidence of "weak" online trends the a new "big" competitive threat. Truist's Keith Hughes cut this rating to hold from buy, calling the results "exceptionally poor." Raymond James' Bobby Griffin lowered the rating to market perform from outperform, saying that while he understands that his downgrade is "late," he now has "very low confidence" in his forward estimates or the underlying demand trends in Purple's wholesale business. The stock has plunged 54.3% year to date while the S&P 500 has gained 24.0%.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.75% higher to $47.23 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.82% to 4,646.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.46 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Beyond Air (XAIR)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Beyond Air. When is Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) reporting earnings?. Beyond Air’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $February 8, 2022. Q. Is Beyond Air (XAIR) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for Beyond Air. Q. What sector and industry does...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Autoliv Hikes Dividend By 3%

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) has increased its quarterly dividend by 3% to 64 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29. The ex-date will be November 25, 2021,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

KeyBanc, DA Davidson Bump Up Federal Signal Price Target Post Q3 Results

KeyBanc analyst Steve Barger raised the price target on Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) to $55 (an upside of 16%) from $44 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst notes shares increased following its Q3 results despite a revenue miss and guide down. He thinks investors were willing to look through results because strong orders drove backlog up 52% year-over-year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How do I buy Archer Aviation (ACHR) stock?

You can purchase shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. There are no as such competitors for Archer Aviation. Q. What is the target price for Archer Aviation (ACHR) stock?. A. There is no analysis for Archer Aviation. Q.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)?

Q Does Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Stealth BioTherapeutics. When is Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) reporting earnings?. A. Stealth BioTherapeutics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 11, 2021. Q. Is Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Weave Communications IPO prices at $24 a share as company looks to raise $120 million

Weave Communications Inc. announced late Wednesday that its initial public offering priced at $24 a share, below the company's expected range of $25 to $28 a share. The company intends to offer 5 million shares and would raise $120 million in the process of going public. Weave expects the shares to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEAV." The company operates a platform that helps small businesses manage their customer communications. Weave generated $53.7 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $34.7 million in the comparable period a year earlier. The company also saw a net loss of $23.4 million during the first six months of 2021, whereas it lost $20.6 million In the first six months of 2020. Weave is coming public as the Renaissance IPO ETF has increased 2.4% so far in 2021, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7% over the same span.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 4.34% to $1,067.95 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.66% to 15,622.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $175.54 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS

