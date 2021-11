Police guitarist Andy Summers revealed that the band is considering releasing a recently discovered tape of their first U.S. gig at New York City's CBGB's in October 1978. Summers said, “I don’t really know yet. We’re looking at it. This is brand new. It’s just sort of hot off the press, it just turned up. Somebody found that. I’ve heard it, and it’s very raw. It’s really in your face, not finessed at all. So I’m not quite sure what’s going to happen with it yet. I would love to see it out, of course, because I think it’s historical and important. There we were. . . We’re pounding away.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO