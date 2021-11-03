Nick Wagman and Ben Ebeling Conclude Adequan Desert Dressage I in Top Form

Lexington, Ky. – Nov. 3, 2021 – Professional hunter competition came to a pinnacle Wednesday, November 3 at the 2021 National Horse Show (NHS), highlighting some of the country’s top hunter horses. The Alltech Arena played host to a variety of divisions with championship honors up for grabs, including the Goshen Hill Green 3’6” Hunter, Green 3’9” Hunter, Green Conformation Hunter, High-Performance Conformation Hunter and Judith Murch High-Performance Hunter, presented by The Corrigan Family and Winner’s Circle Trailer Sales. Nearly 70 horse-and-rider pairs put their names forward for the five divisions, all hoping to earn their respective division’s championship tricolors and the Meralex Farm Grand Champion Professional Hunter title. Of the large field, it was Scott Stewart and Dr. Betsee Parker’s Charlemagne that earned the distinction of Grand Champion Professional Hunter. Stewart also claimed the Meralex Farm Leading Hunter Rider Award for the fourteenth time at the National Horse Show.
