Nick Wagman and Ben Ebeling Conclude Adequan Desert Dressage I in Top Form

Lexington, Ky. – Nov. 6, 2021 – Hunter competition concluded at the 2021 National Horse Show Saturday with the $10,000 Children’s Hunter Classic and $10,000 Adult Amateur Hunter Classic, presented by Mr. & Mrs. Ernest Oare and Ms. Patricia Adikes-Hill. The nation’s top children and adult amateur hunter athletes battled for the inaugural championship title in each class. Each horse-and-rider combination jumped the first 10-obstacle round set by course designer Bobby Murphy (USA), where judges scored them based on their ability to maneuver throughout the tactful hunter course. The top 12 horses with the highest scores were welcomed back to return for a second round, which would ultimately decide who would be crowned the winners. In the end, Act Of Valor and Lillian Parr took the win in the $10,000 Children’s Hunter Classic, while Subject To Change and Rachel Boggus were awarded top honors in the $10,000 Adult Amateur Hunter Classic.

