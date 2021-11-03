CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Wagman and Ben Ebeling Conclude Adequan Desert Dressage I in Top Form

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Adequan® Desert Dressage I CDI-W and the Spooktacular National Dressage Show, presented by Platinum Performance, concluded Sunday, October 24 at the new and improved Desert International Horse Park (DIHP). Among the highlights of the day’s exciting competition, Nick Wagman piloted Heatcliff, owned by Beverly Jean Gepfer, to top honors in...

Traveller and Cartel Lead Goshen Hill Green 3’6” Hunter and Green 3’9” Hunter Divisions at 2021 National Horse Show

Lexington, Ky. – Nov. 2, 2021 – The 138th annual National Horse Show (NHS) resumed competition Tuesday, November 2 at its home in the Alltech Arena of the Kentucky Horse Park. As one of the most esteemed horse shows in the country, hunter and jumper athletes from around the country flocked to the venue for its second week of sport. Kicking off professional hunter competition in style, Laena Romond rode Catherine Cowie’s Traveller to the leading position in the Goshen Hill Green 3’6” Hunter division, and Jeffrey Ayers piloted his own Cartel to the top of the leaderboard in the Green 3’9” Hunter division heading into Wednesday’s crowning of each division’s respective champions.
Mannix the Master of Speed in Canadian Championships

Calgary AB, Nov 4, 2021 – After more than twenty years being hosted by the Royal Winter Fair in Toronto, Ontario, the Canadian Show Jumping Championship returned to Calgary and local rider Vanessa Mannix and her horse Catinka 25 mastered the $25,000 Grant Production Testing speed class topping a field of 26 horse and rider combinations all vying to be crowned the next Canadian Show Jumping Champion.
Youngest Proves Best in JC Medal

Calgary AB, Nov 2, 2021 – In the first ever JC Medal under a new format, it was 14 year old Sloane Betker of Kelowna, British Columbia who proved the best topping a field of 10 competitors from around the country to win the JC Medal after three phases. Fran...
Eric Navet and Coronado Blue NF Nab $2,500 Welcome Speed at National Sunshine Series I

Thermal, Calif. – Nov. 3, 2021 – The Grand Prix Stadium at the Desert International Horse Park hosted athletes for the start of the 2021-2022 show season as the first week of the National Sunshine Series got underway on Wednesday. The highlight event of the day was the $2,500 Welcome Speed, sponsored by SmartPak. Thirty-five horse and rider combinations sped around the track, and at the end of the day it was France’s Eric Navet and Coronado Blue NF who led the lap of honor.
Smith, Haness, Wall Earn $5,000 National Hunter Derby Wins at National Sunshine Series I

Thermal, Calif. – Nov. 5, 2021 – Hunter derby action took center stage on Friday during the Desert International Horse Park’s National Sunshine Series I. The $5,000 USHJA Junior/Amateur National Hunter Derby, sponsored by Platinum Performance, kicked off the day with Christina Smith earning the top score aboard Soon to Be. The $5,000 USHJA Open National Hunter Derby, sponsored by Ritz Carlton, was split into two sections, with Nick Haness winning the Section A riding Reese’s, and Lisa Wall claiming the leading title in Section B with Tangled Up In Blue.
A Week at the Happiest Show On Earth

Last month, I had the honor of participating in the Retired Racehorse Project 2020-2021 Mega Makeover in Lexington, KY. The Retired Racehorse Project is a 501 c3 that advocates for and supports the retraining of Off the Track Thoroughbreds for a second career. It is a Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA) accredited organization. The Retired Racehorse Project exists to facilitate the placement of Thoroughbred ex-racehorses in second careers by increasing demand for them in equestrian sports. It serves the farms, trainers, and organizations that transition them.
Concerto and Private I Crowned Grand Amateur-Owner and Grand Amateur-Owner 3’3” Hunter Champion at 2021 National Horse Show

Lexington, Ky. – Nov. 3, 2021 – Amateur-Owner riders took to the Alltech Arena Wednesday afternoon to vie for the Grand Champion Amateur-Owner Hunter title for the “Ruxton & Scot To Do” Challenge Trophy. Awarded to the competitor with the most points accumulated in the Amateur-Owner 3’6” 36 & Over Hunter and Amateur-Owner 3’6” 18-35 Hunter divisions, Concerto and Caroline Ingalls were the pair to come out on top to be crowned Grand Amateur-Owner Hunter Champion at the 2021 National Horse Show (NHS). In the Amateur-Owner 3’3” Hunter divisions, Private I and Kelly Sims took home the Grand Amateur-Owner 3’3” Hunter Champion title for the “Susanne Stroh” Perpetual Trophy.
Champions Crowned at Six USHJA National Hunter Derby Regional Championships

Lexington, Ky.—Nov. 4, 2021—The inaugural USHJA National Hunter Derby Regional Championships wrapped up in September after six championships were held across the country. The USHJA National Hunter Derby program, which provides horses and riders a place to gain experience in Derby competition at a lower height, has enjoyed continued success and growth, which spurred the creation of the regional championships.
Five Strides With: Elite Girl

An “interview” with the show jumper (via her rider, Sandra Dalman!) The Oldenburg mare was Reserve Champion 7-Year-Old at the USHJA Young Jumper Championship and earned top ribbons at GLEF. 1. What do you love most about the show ring?. I love to horse show! I love to show off,...
Harold Chopping Champions $25,000 Cleghorn Golf & Sports Club Grand Prix at Tryon Fall 7

Mill Spring, NC – November 7, 2021 – Harold Chopping (Southern Pines, NC) claimed first and third place honors in Sunday’s $25,000 Cleghorn Golf & Sports Club Grand Prix at Tryon International Equestrian Center & Resort (TIEC). Chopping earned the win aboard Gerderieka II VI, the 2011 Dutch Warmblood mare (Campbell VDL x Ulderika) owned by Rein Family LLC, after stopping the jump-off timers in 34.96 seconds, and piloted Quadrant 3, the 2012 Holsteiner gelding (Quadros x O-Carlotta) also owned by Rein Family LLC, to third place on a time of 35.753 seconds. Glenn Hartigan (Hume, VA) edged into second place on a time of 35.727 seconds with Picadero 16, the 2012 Rhineland gelding (Prinz Wilhelm x Sabina) owned by Nicola Dickinson.
Five Times Gazelle Was Extra

The 2020 International Horse of the Year, Kent Farrington and Robin Parsky’s Gazelle has truly made winning a habit over the course of the last eight years, and at 15 years old, this mare is still at the top of her game. The winner of the 2019 Rolex Grand Prix...
Scott Stewart Earns Fourteenth Leading Hunter Rider Award and Grand Champion Professional Hunter at 2021 National Horse Show

Lexington, Ky. – Nov. 3, 2021 – Professional hunter competition came to a pinnacle Wednesday, November 3 at the 2021 National Horse Show (NHS), highlighting some of the country’s top hunter horses. The Alltech Arena played host to a variety of divisions with championship honors up for grabs, including the Goshen Hill Green 3’6” Hunter, Green 3’9” Hunter, Green Conformation Hunter, High-Performance Conformation Hunter and Judith Murch High-Performance Hunter, presented by The Corrigan Family and Winner’s Circle Trailer Sales. Nearly 70 horse-and-rider pairs put their names forward for the five divisions, all hoping to earn their respective division’s championship tricolors and the Meralex Farm Grand Champion Professional Hunter title. Of the large field, it was Scott Stewart and Dr. Betsee Parker’s Charlemagne that earned the distinction of Grand Champion Professional Hunter. Stewart also claimed the Meralex Farm Leading Hunter Rider Award for the fourteenth time at the National Horse Show.
Strategy Brings Farrington to the Top in Lexington

As a thrilling nine-horse jump-off unfolded in the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Lexington (USA), Kent Farrington (USA) changed his plan. The World No. 7 had put the pressure on his competitors before he had even entered the arena. Knowing he, along with championship athletes Daniel Bluman (ISR), McLain Ward (USA), Tiffany Foster (CAN) and Margie Engle (USA) made up the final half of the lineup for Bernardo Costa Cabral’s (POR) shortened course, athletes early in the start order repeatedly took risks, hoping to gain a winning edge. Instead, they were met with rails.
Act Of Valor and Subject To Change Emerge Victorious in $10,000 Children’s and Adult Hunter Classics at National Horse Show

Lexington, Ky. – Nov. 6, 2021 – Hunter competition concluded at the 2021 National Horse Show Saturday with the $10,000 Children’s Hunter Classic and $10,000 Adult Amateur Hunter Classic, presented by Mr. & Mrs. Ernest Oare and Ms. Patricia Adikes-Hill. The nation’s top children and adult amateur hunter athletes battled for the inaugural championship title in each class. Each horse-and-rider combination jumped the first 10-obstacle round set by course designer Bobby Murphy (USA), where judges scored them based on their ability to maneuver throughout the tactful hunter course. The top 12 horses with the highest scores were welcomed back to return for a second round, which would ultimately decide who would be crowned the winners. In the end, Act Of Valor and Lillian Parr took the win in the $10,000 Children’s Hunter Classic, while Subject To Change and Rachel Boggus were awarded top honors in the $10,000 Adult Amateur Hunter Classic.
Mountain King Ranch Equitation Grant Offers New Opportunity to for CHJA Rider to Train in Wellington

In 2020, Colorado junior rider Dominic Gibbs won the ASPCA Maclay National Championship and finished in the top 5 in all the “Big Eq” finals. In February 2021, he won the inaugural World Equestrian Center Equitation Premier Cup — the prize? A brand-new Chevy Blazer. Dominic kept the car for a short time, then sold it and split the money into savings and the start of a grant to help a younger rider from his home state experience national championship level training and international equestrian sport at The Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) in Florida. This is a grass roots way to make the sport more accessible and more inclusive.
Heaven’s Dream and Fearless Crowned Grand Junior and Grand Junior 3’3” Hunter Champions at 2021 National Horse Show

Lexington, Ky. – Nov. 5, 2021 – Junior Hunter riders were the highlight of competition Friday morning in the Alltech Arena as each respective age group division vied for the division champion title and the coveted Overall Junior Hunter Grand Champion and Junior 3’3” Hunter Grand Champion honors. Awarded to the horse-and-rider combination with the most points accumulated in the Small Junior Hunter 15 & Under, Small Junior Hunter 16-17, Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under and Large Junior Hunter 16-17 divisions, Heaven’s Dream and Stella Propp were awarded the Junior Hunter Grand Champion title. Fearless and Bridget Hickton took home the Junior 3’3” Grand Hunter Champion honors to round out the Junior Hunter competition at the 2021 National Horse Show (NHS).
The pros and cons of wagering on horse racing

Although some people love this sport, they can’t deny the fact that betting on horse racing has its pros and cons. It is obvious that there are more pros than cons because this sport has been around for many years, during which it has earned many loyal fans. Nowadays, people...
What to search for when choosing a bookmaker for horse racing?

If you like betting on horses, you can go to your local betting shop or use the services of an online bookmaker. Needless to say, most people prefer the second option because it allows them to place bets on the sport they like without sacrificing the comfort of their home.
Zayna Rizvi and Finnick Triumph in 2021 ASPCA Maclay National Championship

Lexington, Ky. – Nov. 7, 2021 – The 138th edition of America’s oldest indoor horse show, the National Horse Show, rounded out 11 days of prestigious competition Sunday, November 7. The final day brought some of the country’s top junior equitation athletes back to the Alltech Arena of the Kentucky Horse Park for the 2021 ASPCA Maclay National Championship, presented by Chansonette Farm. Since 1993, the Maclay National Championship has been one of the most sought-after distinctions in junior equitation sport. A total of 175 horse-and-rider partnerships would contest for the winning title, but it was ultimately Zayna Rizvi and Jordyn Rose Freedman’s Finnick who would add another accolade to her resume and lead the pack for the victory gallop after becoming champion of the 88th ASPCA Maclay National Championship.
