LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Almost 40 demonstrators met on the NMSU horseshoe Tuesday afternoon to protest the university-wide vaccine mandate. “I say, my body my choice," said Jody Kincaid, who said he is a retired naturopathic doctor. "This is not about a disease. This is about political control.” According to the university, NMSU receives The post Almost 40 protest Covid-19 vaccine mandate at NMSU appeared first on KVIA.

PROTESTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO