Shonda Rhimes says Regé-Jean Page's leaving Bridgerton was "really smart"

 6 days ago
Page's decision makes sense. "And here’s why," she tells Variety. "He’s an enormous star now. As I like to say, the idea that we would write...

Variety

From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to ‘Bridgerton’: How Shonda Rhimes Is Building Shondaland Into a Media Powerhouse

Shonda Rhimes knows that her company, Shondaland, is a brand. But as the creator of such shows as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” and the executive producer of many more, including “Bridgerton,” Rhimes is a brand in and of herself. Asked when she realized that, Rhimes hesitates — but only for a few seconds. “I guess I have to think of myself as a brand,” she says. “At a certain point, it became clear to me that the brand Shondaland and the brand Shonda Rhimes — which sounds ridiculous to me — are the same thing.” As the company grows, she’d like her...
bizjournals

Dove partners with Shonda Rhimes on women's self-esteem podcast series

T.V. producer Shonda Rhimes will partner with the Dove Self-Esteem Project on a podcast that challenges the narrative around traditional beauty standards. "Dominant Stories with Jess Weiner" will be a 12-episode series airing weekly on Shondaland Audio via the iHeart Podcast Network. Weiner is a cultural expert and creative who...
Shonda Rhimes
Variety

Shonda Rhimes on the Legacy of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ — and Whether She Knows How It’ll All End

Shonda Rhimes knows what she wishes the legacy of “Grey’s Anatomy” would be. “The number of women who have become doctors because of that show is magical to me,” she says, sounding pleased during a recent interview for Variety’s Show Woman of the Year issue. “The number of people who’ve come to me and told me that they learned how to do CPR, or figured out that they were having a heart attack because of that show, is magical to me.” But she’s realistic about what it likely is. “Sadly, I think the legacy might simply just be that we made it possible...
SFGate

Shonda Rhimes' 'Inventing Anna' Will Premiere on Netflix in February (EXCLUSIVE)

“Inventing Anna” — the first show Shonda Rhimes has written for Netflix, and the first show she’s created since “Scandal” made its debut in 2012 — will premiere in February. “Inventing Anna” follows the massive success of “Bridgerton,” which Rhimes and her company Shondaland executive produced. Season 2 of “Bridgerton”...
Elite Daily

Shonda Rhimes Said She's Written 8 Different Versions Of A Grey's Series Finale

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy kicked off its eighteenth season this fall, making it the network’s longest-running show, with talks already underway for a Season 19. And given the show’s diverse cast and crew and shocking storylines, all thanks to the legendary Shonda Rhimes, it’s really a no-brainer why the beloved show is still on the air. But with each new season premiere, fans can’t help but wonder, “When is this show going to end?” In a Nov. 7 interview with Variety, Rhimes got very real about what the show means to her and when it will end. To be exact, Shonda Rhimes said she’s written about eight different versions of a Grey’s series finale. For a show with 18 seasons, I guess eight drafts isn’t too excessive considering how involved we are with the show and its characters.
Indy100

Woman shares theory that we never really die and it’s freaking people out

People on TikTok are freaking out after one woman suggested that we might not ever truly pass on - and that the world could have ended many times before without our knowledge. Joli Moli, who goes by @joli.artist on the platform, is scaring people with a video she posted that claimed that we may never really die, but instead, our consciousness goes into an alternate reality.
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
westsidestorynewspaper.com

Dorothy Steel, Black Panther Actress Dies

“Black Panther” actress Dorothy Steel, who rose to fame for beginning her acting career at the age of 88, has died at 95. Although it was a life-long dream to act, Steel did not begin to pursue acting until she was 88. At the age of 92, she made her feature film debut in one of the biggest roles in her movie career, as an elder tribal leader in the 2018 Marvel franchise blockbuster movie Black Panther.
