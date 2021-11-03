CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy Oliver's Harlem unveils its trailer

Primetimer
 6 days ago
The Girls Trip co-writer new Amazon comedy stars Meagan Good,...

CinemaBlend

Harlem: 7 Quick Things We Know About Tracy Oliver’s Upcoming Prime Video Comedy Series

In the past few years, there have been few names that have had as much success, both financially and creatively, as Tracy Oliver. With record-breaking comedies like Girls Trip, acclaimed TV comedies like First Wives Club, and multiple other projects, Oliver has cemented her legacy as one of the freshest and most prominent voices in show business. And, if Oliver’s latest show, the upcoming Prime Video comedy Harlem, is any indication, the talented writer and producer is not only here to stay, she’s getting bigger and brighter by the day.
Primetimer

Tampa Baes' true appeal lies not in its viciousness but its warmth

The new Amazon reality show follows the young lesbian “it-crowd” navigating and celebrating life in Tampa Bay, Florida’s LGBTQ+ hub and the place to see and be seen. Initially, says Angie Han, "it feels like drama is all there is. The first episode maps out the complicated web of connections among its 12 stars, and sets up a simmering rivalry between two power couples (Brianna/Haley and Summer/Marissa) to serve as a narrative throughline. Tampa Baes can feel too familiar in its first couple of episodes, right down to its cast: Though the series is a rarity for its focus on lesbian women, it has already come under fire for its exclusive focus on young, thin, light-skinned women who fit conventional standards of feminine beauty, and nothing about the first season will counteract that criticism. The 'baes' quickly sort themselves into easily digestible archetypes like the party animal, the empath, the comic relief and the queen bee. They gather to drink and flirt and talk shit about each other in confessionals, all while insisting they absolutely hate drama — because as even viewers who’ve never seen more than a few minutes of Real Housewives are aware, that’s what reality TV characters are supposed to do. (Full disclosure: I’m one of those reality TV newbies.) It’s not so much that the formula doesn’t fit Tampa Baes as it is that Tampa Baes doesn’t seem to have figured out anything new to do with it. The show starts to take on a shaggier charm, though, when it’s able to set aside the intragroup squabbling to focus on cuddlier individual arcs."
Polygon

The Wheel of Time’s new trailer sets up its world-ending stakes and magical heroes

Amazon’s massive (non-Lord of the Rings) fantasy series, The Wheel of Time, is almost here, and the show’s latest trailer gives fans a preview of how the story starts. The trailer introduces us to Moiraine Damodred (Rosemund Pike), who is a member of the Aes Sedai, a group of women trained in a magical art known as channeling. In order to stop the impending approach of an evil force called the Dark One, agents of the Aes Sedai travel the world looking for potential magic-users who could help save it.
thatgrapejuice.net

Trailer: Amazon Prime Comedy ‘Harlem’ Season 1 [Starring Meagan Good, Grace Byers]

From Tracy Oliver, the writer of the 2017 blockbuster film ‘Girls Trip’ (Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith), comes the highly anticipated Amazon Prime comedy, ‘Harlem.’. Toplined by an all-female ensemble a la ‘Trip,’ ‘Harlem,’ set to premiere December 3, boasts the likes of Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, and Jerrie...
blackfilm.com

Trailer Release: Prime Video’s Original Comedy Series ‘HARLEM’

The official trailer for Season One of the new series Harlem, starring Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson and Tyler Lepley, has been released and it looks promising!. The Amazon Original single-camera comedy will premiere Friday, December 3, with all 10 episodes available exclusively on Prime Video in...
spoilertv.com

4400 - Episode 1.04 - Harlem's Renaissance Man - Press Release

WALKING ON SUNSHINE - Finally there is some good news for a few of the 4400. Andre (TL Thompson) looks to study some of his new friends but mistakes from his past begin to affect him in present day. Rev (Derrick A. King) finds some information about his son. Also starring, Brittany Adebumola, Joseph David-Jones, Ireon Roach, Jaye Ladymore, Khailah Johnson, Cory Jeacoma, AMARR and Autumn Best. The episode was directed by Tessa Blake and written by Jett Garrison (#104). Original airdate 11/15/2021. Every episode of 4400 will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
gamefreaks365.com

The Book of Boba Fett: Disney unveils first trailer

The Book of Boba Fett, the next big Star Wars series, will show us a little more of the wanderings and history of the great character Boba Fett. The world created by George Lucas continues to grow with the release of a new spin-off series in which we may discover more about Boba Fett and other Star Wars characters. The first teaser for Disney’s upcoming Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett, was released today. The series is exclusive to Disney+, as the firm has been doing for some time.
cogconnected.com

Arcane’s Final Trailer Releases Ahead Of Its November Netflix Launch

Arcane’s Final Trailer Releases Ahead Of Its November Netflix Launch. Riot Games’ League of Legends title has spawned an entire universe of video games such as Legends of Runeterra and Wild Rift and it was recently announced that the title would be heading to television screens around the world, via Netflix. Riot Games and Netflix have released consistent trailers showing off its upcoming series, Arcane, and today, the company has released the game’s final trailer before its official Netflix launch on November 6th. The final trailer gives fans a deeper look into the world of Arcane.
Paste Magazine

Morbius Unveils its "Bat Radar" in Silly New Trailer

Morbius seems to be on a quest to utterly tear down the walls of the Marvel universe even more efficiently than the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home, at least if this latest trailer is to be believed. Sharp-eyed viewers will note that elements of not one, or two, but three different Marvel continuities are all present, suggesting that perhaps Sony is keeping all its options open for a post-No Way Home world.
Primetimer

HBO Max's Head of the Class reboot is wholesome and bland, but there is some potential

"Things I remember about the original Head of the Class, which aired on ABC from 1986 to 1991: that terrific ensemble cast. Howard Hesseman, Robin Givens and the guy who’s now running Paramount Pictures?" says Daniel Fienberg. "Come on! The opening credits and Ed Alton’s theme music. It’s a bop! The Moscow episodes. Your history books may say otherwise, but in my mind, the Cold War was ended by Rocky IV and Head of the Class. Thing I don’t remember about the original Head of the Class: what the show’s actual premise was. As best I can explain, it was about a diverse group of nerds in the 'Individualized Honors Program' at a Manhattan public school who relied on a permanent substitute teacher (Hesseman’s Charlie Moore) to impart lessons about life, or something to that effect. It was a show that generated its appeal around its cast and the often likable relationships among the very, very archetypal teen characters, all played by actors who appeared from the outset to be in their 30s (other than Tannis Vallely’s Janice, who was a prodigy and actually looked 11). All of this is to say that Head of the Class was a successful show, and a generation — my, my, my generation, I suppose — has affection for it. Therefore, of course it would eventually be rebooted as a brand. But what exactly is that brand, and what is really to be gained from bringing it back? After watching three episodes of HBO Max’s new version, I’m still not sure. After a bumpy pilot, the sitcom settles into a low-key likable vibe. It’s a somewhat quaint and innocuous multi-cam that would have felt rousingly progressive in 1986 and would probably be too bland for ABC’s comedy lineup today, a show that neither gains anything nor loses much from tacking on the Head of the Class name. The looseness of the premise is the main thing the new show has in common with the original, along with the participation of creators Rich Eustis and Michael Elias, who collaborate with new series developers Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen."
cartermatt.com

4400 season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Harlem’s Renaissance Man’

Are you interested in learning a little more about 4400 season 1 episode 4? There is another installment coming on The CW next week entitled “Harlem’s Renaissance Man.” Not only that, but there could actually be some reason for a few of these characters to smile! Let’s face it: Things have been hard for a lot of these people ever since they first returned.
Anime News Network

Netflix Unveils Kotaro Lives Alone Anime's Teaser Trailer

Netflix unveiled a new teaser trailer for the anime adaptation of Mami Tsumura's Kotarō wa Hitori Gurashi (Kotaro Lives Alone) manga on Tuesday. Tomoe Makino (Woodpecker Detective's Office) is directing the series at LIDEN FILMS. Tomomi Kimura (Kochoki) is designing the characters, and Hiroshi Satо̄ is in charge of story composition.
Primetimer

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says he's planning Season 2: "You leave us no choice!"

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” Hwang told the Associated Press last night when asked about a second season on the red carpet at a screening of the Netflix series in Los Angeles. “But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.” Hwang added that it was too early to offer any concrete details other than that lead actor Lee Jung-jae will return as main character Seong Gi-hun. “I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will come back. He will do something for the world,” Hwang said.
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
