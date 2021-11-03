CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carly Taylor-Smith and Jan Ebeling Top Grand Prix Competition at Adequan Desert Dressage I

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first day of competition at the Adequan® Desert Dressage I CDI-W and the Spooktacular National Dressage Show, presented by Platinum Performance, kicked off in winning style Friday at the Desert International Horse Park (DIHP). Boasting impressive improvements across the showgrounds, athletes were eager to be a part of the first...

Traveller and Cartel Lead Goshen Hill Green 3’6” Hunter and Green 3’9” Hunter Divisions at 2021 National Horse Show

Lexington, Ky. – Nov. 2, 2021 – The 138th annual National Horse Show (NHS) resumed competition Tuesday, November 2 at its home in the Alltech Arena of the Kentucky Horse Park. As one of the most esteemed horse shows in the country, hunter and jumper athletes from around the country flocked to the venue for its second week of sport. Kicking off professional hunter competition in style, Laena Romond rode Catherine Cowie’s Traveller to the leading position in the Goshen Hill Green 3’6” Hunter division, and Jeffrey Ayers piloted his own Cartel to the top of the leaderboard in the Green 3’9” Hunter division heading into Wednesday’s crowning of each division’s respective champions.
Taylor Land and Get Go Prove Invincible in WEC- Wilmington Fall $50,000 Grand Prix Finale

The WEC Sanctuary Arena hosted top equestrian sport Sunday with an international field of competitors for the $50,000 Grand Prix 1.40m – 1.45m; the finale of the Fall Classic series. Courses were designed by Anderson Lima of Brazil and featured winding, technical tracks with sweeping turns and multiple combinations. Stunning autmunal decor including unique elements such as a lovely pond feature and a fun ferris wheel. The atmosphere was festive, with ringside hospitality of an elegant hors d’oeuvres spread making the last Saturday evening of October extra special for spectators.
Smith, Haness, Wall Earn $5,000 National Hunter Derby Wins at National Sunshine Series I

Thermal, Calif. – Nov. 5, 2021 – Hunter derby action took center stage on Friday during the Desert International Horse Park’s National Sunshine Series I. The $5,000 USHJA Junior/Amateur National Hunter Derby, sponsored by Platinum Performance, kicked off the day with Christina Smith earning the top score aboard Soon to Be. The $5,000 USHJA Open National Hunter Derby, sponsored by Ritz Carlton, was split into two sections, with Nick Haness winning the Section A riding Reese’s, and Lisa Wall claiming the leading title in Section B with Tangled Up In Blue.
Concerto and Private I Crowned Grand Amateur-Owner and Grand Amateur-Owner 3’3” Hunter Champion at 2021 National Horse Show

Lexington, Ky. – Nov. 3, 2021 – Amateur-Owner riders took to the Alltech Arena Wednesday afternoon to vie for the Grand Champion Amateur-Owner Hunter title for the “Ruxton & Scot To Do” Challenge Trophy. Awarded to the competitor with the most points accumulated in the Amateur-Owner 3’6” 36 & Over Hunter and Amateur-Owner 3’6” 18-35 Hunter divisions, Concerto and Caroline Ingalls were the pair to come out on top to be crowned Grand Amateur-Owner Hunter Champion at the 2021 National Horse Show (NHS). In the Amateur-Owner 3’3” Hunter divisions, Private I and Kelly Sims took home the Grand Amateur-Owner 3’3” Hunter Champion title for the “Susanne Stroh” Perpetual Trophy.
Scott Stewart Earns Fourteenth Leading Hunter Rider Award and Grand Champion Professional Hunter at 2021 National Horse Show

Lexington, Ky. – Nov. 3, 2021 – Professional hunter competition came to a pinnacle Wednesday, November 3 at the 2021 National Horse Show (NHS), highlighting some of the country’s top hunter horses. The Alltech Arena played host to a variety of divisions with championship honors up for grabs, including the Goshen Hill Green 3’6” Hunter, Green 3’9” Hunter, Green Conformation Hunter, High-Performance Conformation Hunter and Judith Murch High-Performance Hunter, presented by The Corrigan Family and Winner’s Circle Trailer Sales. Nearly 70 horse-and-rider pairs put their names forward for the five divisions, all hoping to earn their respective division’s championship tricolors and the Meralex Farm Grand Champion Professional Hunter title. Of the large field, it was Scott Stewart and Dr. Betsee Parker’s Charlemagne that earned the distinction of Grand Champion Professional Hunter. Stewart also claimed the Meralex Farm Leading Hunter Rider Award for the fourteenth time at the National Horse Show.
Laena Romond and Traveller Rise Above All in $50,000 National Horse Show Hunter Classic

Lexington, Ky. – Nov. 5, 2021 – Hunter competition came to a pinnacle Friday, November 5 at the 138th annual National Horse Show (NHS). As the oldest indoor horse show in America, the National Horse Show brings a collection of some of the country’s top hunter riders and their horses to the Alltech Arena of the Kentucky Horse Park to contest for championship honors and a spot in the $50,000 National Horse Show Hunter Classic, presented by The Chronicle of The Horse. Of the 29 horse-and-rider pairs that put their names forward for the winning title and lion’s share of the money, it was Laena Romond and Catherine Cowie’s Traveller who jumped to victory in the prestigious two-round competition.
Eric Navet and Coronado Blue NF Nab $2,500 Welcome Speed at National Sunshine Series I

Thermal, Calif. – Nov. 3, 2021 – The Grand Prix Stadium at the Desert International Horse Park hosted athletes for the start of the 2021-2022 show season as the first week of the National Sunshine Series got underway on Wednesday. The highlight event of the day was the $2,500 Welcome Speed, sponsored by SmartPak. Thirty-five horse and rider combinations sped around the track, and at the end of the day it was France’s Eric Navet and Coronado Blue NF who led the lap of honor.
Heaven’s Dream and Fearless Crowned Grand Junior and Grand Junior 3’3” Hunter Champions at 2021 National Horse Show

Lexington, Ky. – Nov. 5, 2021 – Junior Hunter riders were the highlight of competition Friday morning in the Alltech Arena as each respective age group division vied for the division champion title and the coveted Overall Junior Hunter Grand Champion and Junior 3’3” Hunter Grand Champion honors. Awarded to the horse-and-rider combination with the most points accumulated in the Small Junior Hunter 15 & Under, Small Junior Hunter 16-17, Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under and Large Junior Hunter 16-17 divisions, Heaven’s Dream and Stella Propp were awarded the Junior Hunter Grand Champion title. Fearless and Bridget Hickton took home the Junior 3’3” Grand Hunter Champion honors to round out the Junior Hunter competition at the 2021 National Horse Show (NHS).
Five Strides With: Elite Girl

An “interview” with the show jumper (via her rider, Sandra Dalman!) The Oldenburg mare was Reserve Champion 7-Year-Old at the USHJA Young Jumper Championship and earned top ribbons at GLEF. 1. What do you love most about the show ring?. I love to horse show! I love to show off,...
A Week at the Happiest Show On Earth

Last month, I had the honor of participating in the Retired Racehorse Project 2020-2021 Mega Makeover in Lexington, KY. The Retired Racehorse Project is a 501 c3 that advocates for and supports the retraining of Off the Track Thoroughbreds for a second career. It is a Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA) accredited organization. The Retired Racehorse Project exists to facilitate the placement of Thoroughbred ex-racehorses in second careers by increasing demand for them in equestrian sports. It serves the farms, trainers, and organizations that transition them.
Four tips for betting on horse racing

There are a couple of interesting sports that you can wager on, such as horse racing. People interested in this sport have the opportunity to punt on different races that take place in several countries. This means that there is always something interesting you can put to the test. Since...
Mountain King Ranch Equitation Grant Offers New Opportunity to for CHJA Rider to Train in Wellington

In 2020, Colorado junior rider Dominic Gibbs won the ASPCA Maclay National Championship and finished in the top 5 in all the “Big Eq” finals. In February 2021, he won the inaugural World Equestrian Center Equitation Premier Cup — the prize? A brand-new Chevy Blazer. Dominic kept the car for a short time, then sold it and split the money into savings and the start of a grant to help a younger rider from his home state experience national championship level training and international equestrian sport at The Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) in Florida. This is a grass roots way to make the sport more accessible and more inclusive.
Youngest Proves Best in JC Medal

Calgary AB, Nov 2, 2021 – In the first ever JC Medal under a new format, it was 14 year old Sloane Betker of Kelowna, British Columbia who proved the best topping a field of 10 competitors from around the country to win the JC Medal after three phases. Fran...
The pros and cons of wagering on horse racing

Although some people love this sport, they can’t deny the fact that betting on horse racing has its pros and cons. It is obvious that there are more pros than cons because this sport has been around for many years, during which it has earned many loyal fans. Nowadays, people...
Harold Chopping Champions $25,000 Cleghorn Golf & Sports Club Grand Prix at Tryon Fall 7

Mill Spring, NC – November 7, 2021 – Harold Chopping (Southern Pines, NC) claimed first and third place honors in Sunday’s $25,000 Cleghorn Golf & Sports Club Grand Prix at Tryon International Equestrian Center & Resort (TIEC). Chopping earned the win aboard Gerderieka II VI, the 2011 Dutch Warmblood mare (Campbell VDL x Ulderika) owned by Rein Family LLC, after stopping the jump-off timers in 34.96 seconds, and piloted Quadrant 3, the 2012 Holsteiner gelding (Quadros x O-Carlotta) also owned by Rein Family LLC, to third place on a time of 35.753 seconds. Glenn Hartigan (Hume, VA) edged into second place on a time of 35.727 seconds with Picadero 16, the 2012 Rhineland gelding (Prinz Wilhelm x Sabina) owned by Nicola Dickinson.
Kylie Elias and Quasa Granda Are Grand in $2,500 USHJA National Hunter Derby at ESP Fall Finale

Wellington, FL – Nov. 7 – The feature hunter event of the ESP Fall Finale, which was hosted at the main grounds of the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center, took place on Saturday in the form of the $2,500 USHJA National Hunter Derby, presented by Equestrian Team Apparel. Following some reshuffling of the placings in the handy round, Kylie Elias of Boca Raton, FL, and Carriage Hill Farm’s Quasa Granda moved up a spot to claim the lead spot in the victory gallop and the lion’s share of the prize money.
What to search for when choosing a bookmaker for horse racing?

If you like betting on horses, you can go to your local betting shop or use the services of an online bookmaker. Needless to say, most people prefer the second option because it allows them to place bets on the sport they like without sacrificing the comfort of their home.
Strategy Brings Farrington to the Top in Lexington

As a thrilling nine-horse jump-off unfolded in the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Lexington (USA), Kent Farrington (USA) changed his plan. The World No. 7 had put the pressure on his competitors before he had even entered the arena. Knowing he, along with championship athletes Daniel Bluman (ISR), McLain Ward (USA), Tiffany Foster (CAN) and Margie Engle (USA) made up the final half of the lineup for Bernardo Costa Cabral’s (POR) shortened course, athletes early in the start order repeatedly took risks, hoping to gain a winning edge. Instead, they were met with rails.
SPORTS

