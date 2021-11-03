Carly Taylor-Smith and Jan Ebeling Top Grand Prix Competition at Adequan Desert Dressage I

Lexington, Ky. – Nov. 5, 2021 – Hunter competition came to a pinnacle Friday, November 5 at the 138th annual National Horse Show (NHS). As the oldest indoor horse show in America, the National Horse Show brings a collection of some of the country’s top hunter riders and their horses to the Alltech Arena of the Kentucky Horse Park to contest for championship honors and a spot in the $50,000 National Horse Show Hunter Classic, presented by The Chronicle of The Horse. Of the 29 horse-and-rider pairs that put their names forward for the winning title and lion’s share of the money, it was Laena Romond and Catherine Cowie’s Traveller who jumped to victory in the prestigious two-round competition.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO