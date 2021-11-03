CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC is set to lose Doctor Who revenue when Russell T Davies' new seasons are made with a new production company

 6 days ago
The Times of London reports the BBC is expected to lose up to $54.5 million because the British broadcaster won’t solely be making Doctor Who in-house with Davies' upcoming seasons. Since its return in 2005, Doctor Who has been made by BBC...

Primetimer

Doctor Who fans gripe over Season 13 sound mixing issues

“Is the sound balance for #DoctorWhoFlux just a @DoctorWho_BBCA issue or is it everyone? Some of the dialogue is unintelligible when music or background noise is playing,” tweeted one fan. Someone else wrote: “Hey I am watching Doctor Who live on BBC America the background music track is drowning out the dialogue sound track.” BBC has yet to respond to the complaints.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Never Have I Ever stars are seeking big pay raises ahead of Season 3

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young are among the Netflix coming-of-age dramedy stars negotiating for the past weeks for a rich new deal, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Ramakrishnan is "negotiating solo and seeking an increase that separates her from the rest of her co-stars and on-screen classmates," reports The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "Ramakrishnan earned $21,000 per episode in season one — less than her young castmates who all came in with more experience. She was bumped to $26,250 per episode for season two and given a $100,000 bonus ahead of its return last summer."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

A Taxonomy of Netflix Baking Shows

Is there anything more comforting than a baking show? Netflix has seen such an influx of baking content in recent years that it's managed to leapfrog the Food Network and the Cooking Channel to become pop culture's top purveyor of all things tasty. Between The Great British Baking Show, Nailed It!, Bake Squad, and their many contemporaries, Netflix may be churning out baking shows faster than it takes bread to rise, but each adds something unique to the platform’s rapidly-growing library. Whether you’re looking for sugar, spice, and/or everything nice, here are the four most common types of baking shows on Netflix:
RECIPES
Variety

Netflix Unveils Huge Expansion of Japanese Content, Greater Emphasis on Feature Films

Global streaming giant, Netflix is in the process of unveiling a huge expansion of its slate of Japanese film and TV content. These are aimed at cementing and strengthening its position in the critical Japanese market and also showcasing live action and anime programming that is expected to cross borders. After the recent success of Korean series “Squid Game,” many eyes have turned to Asia for further high concept non-English-language shows. Netflix itself recently said that the “Squid Game” effect had propelled futuristic Japanese series “Alice in Borderland” back up the rankings in several territories nearly a year after its original...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Anatomy Of A Scandal’ Co-Creator Melissa James Gibson Inks Overall Deal With Endeavor Content

Anatomy of a Scandal co-creator Melissa James Gibson is continuing her relationship with Endeavor Content with a two-year overall deal. Gibson and Endeavor Content are already collaborating on Anatomy of a Scandal, the upcoming Netflix series starring Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend. Gibson co-created the series with David E. Kelley and produces alongside Endeavor Content partner Made Up Stories, Anonymous Content and 3dot Productions. Originally from Canada, the Columbia University and Yale School of Drama graduate and Obie Award-winner Gibson spent the first part of her career as an acclaimed playwright in New York (What Rhymes with America, Current...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

BBC responds to claims it’s given up creative control of Doctor Who

The BBC has responded to claims that it’s given up creative control of the popular sci-fi series Doctor Who. According to The Times, Bad Wolf – Russell T. Davies’ production company – will take control of the creative direction of TV series. At the same time, the BBC will “look after international sales, merchandise and other ancillary matters.”
TV & VIDEOS
