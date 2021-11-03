CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courtney Love explains why she gave Succession permission to use Nirvana's "Rape Me"

 6 days ago

Love explained the surprise clearance on her Instagram Stories, writing: “I was in the room watching (agog) as this song was written in about an hour ,...

NYLON

Courtney Love Says Kurt Cobain Would Be “Proud” Of How ‘Succession’ Used His Song

Warning: Succession Season 3 spoilers ahead. Courtney Love Cobain may not be happy over Olivia Rodrigo paying homage to Hole, and she might be a little wishy washy about a reunion, but she is absolutely obsessed with the use of the Nirvana song “Rape Me” in the new season of the HBO hit satire Succession, saying her late husband and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain be “proud.”
Elite Daily

Katie's Instagram Explains Why She And Blake Called Off Their Engagement

Welp, it looks like another Bachelor Nation couple bites the dust. Despite a fairy-tale engagement at the end of The Bachelorette Season 17, Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have called it quits. On Oct. 25, the former lead took to social media to announce the couple’s split, and Katie Thurston’s Instagram about her breakup with Blake explains why the couple ended things.
HOT 97

JT Explains Why She’s Never Seen With Yung Miami Outside Of Work

Different friends for different things.. JT of The City Girls jumped on Instagram live to address fans who questions why her and her bandmate Yung Miami are only seen together when they’re working. JT explains that she and Yung Miami have two different personalities. She says through life experiences, she has become a very chill and laxed person.
411mania.com

Lana Explains Why She Changed Her Hair Color

It was reported last week that Lana changed her hair color from blonde to brunette, and it was speculated that it was for an audition. In a post on Instagram, Lana asked if she should change the color back. She also confirmed that it was for an acting role. She...
Cosmopolitan

Jade Thirlwall explains why she still hasn't met Perrie Edward's baby

It's been all go for Little Mix over the last few months. From Jesy Nelson leaving the band and all the drama that came with it, to the fact that within weeks of each other Perrie Edwards welcomed a baby boy named Axel and Leigh-Anne Pinnock welcomed a pair of twins. Somehow amongst all the chaos, Jade Thirlwall hasn't actually got round to meeting Axel yet, but as she recently revealed during an interview, she's got a pretty good reason.
hotnewhiphop.com

Fat Nick Explains Why He Loves Little Caesars Despite Knowing It's Not Good

Florida rapper Fat Nick knows that there are so many amazing options for pizza around the world, but he just can't get away from Little Caesar's. Despite him realizing that there are plenty of local pizza spots that would make him a delicious deep-dish pizza on any given day of the week, Nicky Gordo would still consider calling his go-to Little Caesar's for his fix.
Elite Daily

Victoria Pedretti's Sign Explains Why She's So Good At Playing You’s Love Quinn

If you’re anything like me, You is still on your “Continue Watching” list on Netflix. If you’re a Libra or Scorpio, you’re even more likely to watch You. Not only does it contain the perfect combination of murder and romance, it has a cast of characters that feels real enough to psychoanalyze for days on end. The astro community alone has been talking about how much it makes sense that Penn Badgley has a Scorpio stellium. After all, Joe Goldberg is an incredibly emotional, committed, and investigative person, making Penn Badgley’s birth chart totally suited to his character. However, I think it’s well past time that we talk about how his better (and I use that term loosely) half Victoria Pedretti’s zodiac sign makes her the best actor to bring Love Quinn to life on You.
HollywoodLife

Pam Anderson, 54, Stuns With Tommy Lee Look-Alike Son, Dylan, 23, At Clothing Launch Party

Pam Anderson rocked a tight black dress as she posed for a photo with son Dylan at the launch of her other son, Brandon’s, clothing line. Pam Anderson, 54, made quite the statement when she attended her son, Brandon Thomas Lee’s clothing line launch on Nov. 4. Pam opted to wear a form-fitting spaghetti strap black slip dress that had a low-cut neckline, revealing ample cleavage, and a flowy skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of black leather pointed-toe pumps and voluminous loose waves.
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Cosmopolitan

JoJo Siwa Just Explained Why She and Kylie Prew Broke Up

JoJo Siwa just confirmed reports that she and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up. Speaking to Paris Hilton on the This Is Paris podcast, via People, JoJo said, “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up.” She added that she and Kylie are still close, saying, “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life; I’m having the time of my life.”
