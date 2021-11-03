Courtney Love explains why she gave Succession permission to use Nirvana's "Rape Me"

If you’re anything like me, You is still on your “Continue Watching” list on Netflix. If you’re a Libra or Scorpio, you’re even more likely to watch You. Not only does it contain the perfect combination of murder and romance, it has a cast of characters that feels real enough to psychoanalyze for days on end. The astro community alone has been talking about how much it makes sense that Penn Badgley has a Scorpio stellium. After all, Joe Goldberg is an incredibly emotional, committed, and investigative person, making Penn Badgley’s birth chart totally suited to his character. However, I think it’s well past time that we talk about how his better (and I use that term loosely) half Victoria Pedretti’s zodiac sign makes her the best actor to bring Love Quinn to life on You.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO