Going “upta camp” is as much a part of life in Maine as bundling up on a fall day because the weather could turn at any moment! You’ll find camps on just about every lake, pond, or river and often just in a beautiful piece of forest. The only problem is that many of those with camps are forced to close them down for the season when the weather gets cold. If this burns your biscuits as much as it does ours, you’ll love that these camps offer year-round access to the beauty of the outdoors.

MAINE STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO