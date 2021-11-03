CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair Redford Cast On THREE WOMEN

By SOD
Soap Opera Digest
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlair Redford (ex-Miguel, Passions) has joined the cast of Showtime’s THREE WOMEN, deadline.com...

www.soapoperadigest.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blair Redford
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Malala Is Married – See The First Photos From Her Wedding

Congratulations are in order for former British Vogue cover star Malala Yousafzai, who has confirmed in an Instagram post that she is married. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Grandpa’s Brutally Honest Texts to Granddaughter Has TikTok Cracking Up

One of the biggest benefits of growing old is that you are afforded the ability to no longer care. You can generally say what you want and do what you want and no one is really going to tell you otherwise. That's because you've spent enough time on this miserable planet and you probably come to the realization that the only way to generate some honest enthusiasm is to go all out.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc & Kendra Robinson Are Now Married

On Sunday, November 7th, Love & Hip-Hop stars Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson exchanged their vows, beginning their life together as a married couple. Joc proposed to his beloved back in 2019, and never anticipated that his engagement would last this long. “[COVID-19] definitely threw out the wedding planning. It...
RELATIONSHIPS
Insider

Anna Faris trends on Twitter as fans show support for her after Chris Pratt says Katherine Schwarzenegger gave him a 'healthy daughter'

Chris Pratt praised Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him a "healthy daughter" on Instagram. In response, his ex-wife Anna Faris' name trended on Twitter. Because the former couple's son has had health challenges, many considered Pratt's post insensitive. Anna Faris' name trended online Thursday evening in response to her ex-husband Chris...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Stevie J Files For Divorce From Faith Evans: Report

Some believed they would live happily ever after, but it seems that the relationship between Stevie J and Faith Evans has come to an end. The longtime friends have known each other since Faith was married to the late Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace as Stevie J worked intimately with Bad Boy Records. He helped produce quite a few hits for the legendary label, but it was only a few years ago that the pair tied the knot.
CELEBRITIES

