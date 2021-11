After winning their second National Championship in six years, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas baseball team received their rings Tuesday night. The Eagles are coming off a season where they went 28-2 along with District, Regional, and a State Championship. Their only two losses came against Palm Beach Gardens High School, who they went on to defeat in Regionals, and a one-run loss in extra innings to Westminster Academy.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO