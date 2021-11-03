U2 Return With First New Track in 3 Years, ‘Your Song Saved My Life’

U2 return with their first new song in three years: “Your Song Saved My Life,” from the soundtrack for the upcoming animated film Sing 2 ; Bono portrays a reclusive, rock & roll-singing lion named Clay Calloway in the sequel, out Dec. 22.

The upbeat piano ballad — something you’d expect to hear on a soundtrack from a children’s movie about singing animals — was inspired in part by Bono’s list of “ 60 Songs That Saved My Life ” that the U2 frontman wrote in 2020 to mark his 60th birthday.

“Yes, your song saved my life /It’s what got me to the other side,” Bono sings. “I was broken now I’m open, your love keeps me alive .”

“Your Song Saved My Life” plays during the end credits of Sing 2 , director Garth Jennings told EW , adding, “It’s just full of so much emotion and heart… It just says, ‘OK, here’s how we want your audience to feel as they leave the cinema.'”

According to u2.com , Sing 2 is packed with the band’s hits, including renditions of “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” and “Where the Streets Have No Name” sung by the film’s cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Nick Kroll, and Taron Egerton; Bono and Johansson also duet on U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” on the soundtrack, which arrives Dec. 17. Halsey and Pharrell Williams will also voice animals in the sequel.

“Your Song Saved My Life” marks U2’s first new music as a band since their 2018 LP Songs of Experience ; the band also collaborated with A.R. Rahman on the 2019 single “ Ahimsa ,” while Bono and the Edge appeared on Martin Garrix’s “ We Are the People .”