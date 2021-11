WashingtonExec’s Amanda Ziadeh chats with Chrissy Cocrane, vice president of management advisory services for LMI, on her priorities in her current role and transitioning into executive leadership. Cocrane shares what it’s like being a relatively new executive in GovCon, the support she received from mentors and other senior leaders during her transition and what she’s looking forward to at this level of her career.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO