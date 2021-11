Today’s world is run on data, and the amount of it that is being produced, managed and used to power services is growing by the minute — to the tune of some 79 zettabytes this year, according to one estimate. Today, a company called Yugabyte, which has built an open-source distributed SQL database model to help handle all that volume, is announcing that it has raised $188 million at a valuation of over $1.3 billion — a big round of funding and big valuation that underscore the market demand for better tools, and the demand that Yugabyte is in particular is seeing.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO