According to a new rumor, Grand Theft Auto IV Remastered is in development for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, with Rockstar Games aiming to release the remaster sometime in 2023. In addition to the base game, the remaster will reportedly include Episodes From Liberty City, which is comprised of the game's two expansions: The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony. Unfortunately, the rumor doesn't have much to say about the remaster, other than noting it will be single-player only, which is to say it will not include multiplayer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 17 HOURS AGO