I have a deadly serious question for you right now: who in the name of sweet baby Moses is still buying GTA V?. Rockstar Games’ open-world crime epic has been available on various platforms since 2013, and has sold millions upon millions of copies around the world in that time. It’s been eight years. I’d have assumed that everyone who wanted a copy would have picked one up by now, but it somehow keeps on going. You want to know why we don’t have GTA VI yet? Take a look at GTA V’s ongoing and completely ridiculous sales numbers.

