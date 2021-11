Atos named a Leader in Digital Manufacturing Services by Global Analyst firm NelsonHall. Atos announced it has been positioned as a leader in Digital Manufacturing Services by global analyst firm NelsonHall in its latest Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for the second year running. This report focuses on new offerings within industrial IT services. The assessment is across four categories: Overall, Next-Gen Services, Monitoring & Security and AR/VR & Digital Twins Capability. Atos was positioned as a leader in all four categories, scoring highly in AR/VR & Digital Twins Capability in particular.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO