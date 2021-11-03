CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

1 dead, 2 injured in South Florida shooting in Chipotle parking lot

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PqHzR_0clgc1su00
Shooting: One man was killed and two others were injured in the parking lot of a South Florida restaurant. (Kali9/iStock)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — One man was killed and two others were injured after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the South Florida parking lot of a Chipotle restaurant, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in Palm Beach Gardens, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Teri Barbera.

Deputies found three adult males suffering with gunshot wounds, WPEC reported.

Barbera said one of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead after he was taken to an area hospital, WPTV reported.

The other two men’s injuries were not life-threatening, the television station reported.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the victims, according to WPTV.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stolen box truck crashes into north Tulsa creek

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a man stole a Bama Pie box truck Tuesday leading them on a chase that ended with four people taken to the hospital. TPD Officer Danny Bean says the chase ended near 46th Street North and Lewis when the truck hit two cars and came to a stop in a ditch.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa PD searches for missing and endangered teenager

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking for help to find a missing and endangered teenager. Aiden Breithmoore is autistic and has the cognitive function of a child. Aiden left his uncle’s home Monday night and he has not answered his phone. Aiden’s computer revealed that he Googled, “how to...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man in stolen street sweeper prompts low-speed chase, police say

RICHMOND, Ind. — For more than an hour Sunday morning, a man driving a stolen street sweeper led police on a very low-speed chase through Richmond, according to police and WHIO-TV. The chase began around 1:30 a.m. after police received a report of a person recklessly driving heavy machinery in the 900 block of Butler Street. Authorities found a man, identified as 54-year-old Sammy Allen, of Richmond, driving a street sweeper that had been stolen from a construction company working on Sim Hodgin Parkway.
RICHMOND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chipotle#Wpec#Wptv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

EXPLAINER: Did state's own witnesses hurt Rittenhouse case?

KENOSHA, Wisconsin — (AP) — Prosecutors wrapped up more than a week of testimony at Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial after calling more than a dozen witnesses — some appearing to help the defense more than the prosecution. The onus was on prosecutors to counter Rittenhouse’s self-defense claim in shooting dead...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
47K+
Followers
78K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy