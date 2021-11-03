CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate democrats roll out $3.67B ARPA investment package

By Matt Murphy
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39AcHM_0clgbHxU00

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Senate next week will debate a $3.67 billion plan to spend federal relief and state tax surplus dollars that would inject $1 billion into the state’s health care system and authorize $500 million in bonus pay for low-income, essential workers as lawmakers in the House and Senate race to finalize a massive spending package before the looming mid-November recess.

The plan, in both its bottom line and general investment strategy, looks much like the $3.82 billion bill that passed the House last week with American Rescue Plan Act and surplus money being directed toward health care, housing, economic development and climate change mitigation.

Worker bonuses, UI relief highlight ARPA bill

Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues said there were “little differences around the edges,” but that leadership of the two branches were largely in agreement on the framework of the spending package as they work to get a bill through the Senate and wrap up conference negotiations with the House before the Legislature recesses on Nov. 17.

“We’re heavier on behavioral health and mental health. We’re heavier on the production side of housing, but we’re not far off from one another,” Rodrigues told the News Service in a phone interview. “We share similar values and similar interests in where we’re going to invest this money.”

The bill, which was released Wednesday afternoon by Senate Ways and Means, proposes to put about $1 billion into health care, $1.7 billion into economic and workforce development, $600 million into housing and $450 million to combat climate change.

The proposal would also establish commissions tasked with oversight of the spending to ensure that it gets distributed equitably and reaches communities, organizations and people most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before either branch released full spending plans, leadership of the two branches agreed to invest $500 million in unemployment insurance relief for businesses and $500 million in premium pay for essential workers who remained on the job throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both bills would also make $200 million in tax relief available to small business owners who had to pay personal income taxes on previous state and federal relief grants.

The differences between the two bills start to show up with the Senate’s proposed investments in health care. The Ways and Means bill proposed $400 million for behavioral health, exceeding the $250 million set aside by the House, and includes $122 million for loan repayments to help recruit and retain 2,000 workers.

The Senate also proposed to put $450 million into climate change mitigation and the environment, with $175 million for water and sewer infrastructure, as opposed to $100 million in the initial House bill.

To balance out the higher investments in some areas, Rodrigues noted that the $200 million in assistance for acute care hospitals strained by the pandemic was about $50 million less than in the House bill and the committee also recommended less than the House in homeownership assistance.

“There are always tradeoffs when we’ve committed to trying to arrive at more or less the same bottom line,” Rodrigues said.

The House added about $170 million through amendments to the bottom line of its bill over the course of two days of debate, and Rodrigues said the Senate Ways and Means bill has built in a cushion of about $280 million to accommodate increases through the floor debate.

“We don’t have to spend all the way up. Our goal would be to spend about what the House spent and to give us some room for conference,” Rodrigues said.

Sen. Jo Comerford earlier this week also previewed the Senate’s push to spend at least $250 million on local public health infrastructure, including improved data collection systems, workforce training and financial support for communities with fewer resources to devote to public health than wealthier communities.

The final proposal carves out $118.4 million from the $250 million for public health infrastructure and data sharing and $95 million for direct grants to local board of health to be prepared for future public health threats.”

The bill proposes to spend up to $2.5 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds and up to $1.45 billion in fiscal 2021 surplus revenue, which would still leave about $2.35 billion for the Legislature to spend at a later date.

Rodrigues said there was no timeline for “bite number two of the apple,” except for the June 30, 2022 deadline to allocate the state surplus and the Dec. 31, 2024 deadline to authorize ARPA spending.

Democrats caucused Wednesday morning where leadership briefed senators remotely on the substance of the bill. Rodrigues was in Florida where he and Senate President Karen Spilka are among the state officials taking part in meetings of the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The plan for the Senate was to set a deadline on Wednesday for amendments to be filed by Friday, with the debate scheduled to begin next Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
auburnmassdaily.com

Senate Ways and Means Releases American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Spending Bill

The Senate Committee on Ways and Means announced a $3.66 billion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending bill to address COVID-19 recovery needs and build an equitable future for the Commonwealth. The Senate Ways and Means ARPA bill reflects the shared priorities of the Senate and recommends several thoughtfully targeted investments in health care, housing, environment, economic recovery and workforce development, while addressing economic and racial inequality and helping the communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Sentinel & Enterprise

Senate unveils $3.66B coronavirus relief bill

A $3.66 billion plan by state senators to spend about half of the remaining federal coronavirus relief dollars mirrors many of the priorities laid out in a House bill passed last week. Senate President Karen Spilka said the Senate proposal would cover “immediate and critical needs” in mental health care,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mma.org

Senate committee unveils $3.67B spending plan for ARPA, state surplus

Today the Senate Committee on Ways and Means announced a plan for spending $3.67 billion drawn from two revenue sources: the state’s multi-billion dollar fiscal 2021 surplus and its allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act’s State and Local Coronavirus Relief Fund. The Senate’s “COVID recovery” proposal (S. 2564) includes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCVB

Massachusetts Senate Democrats roll out $3.67 billion plan for American Rescue Plan Act funds

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Senate next week will debate a $3.67 billion plan to spend federal relief and state tax surplus dollars that would inject $1 billion into the state's health care system and authorize $500 million in bonus pay for low-income, essential workers as lawmakers in the House and Senate race to finalize a massive spending package before the looming mid-November recess.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Roll Call Online

Democrats closer to deal on budget reconciliation package

Democrats could release text of their sweeping social spending and climate change mitigation package as soon as Tuesday night after cutting intraparty deals on prescription drug pricing and potentially on state and local tax deductions, among other sticking points. "That's the hope," Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Tuesday afternoon, after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Spilka
mma.org

House passes $3.82B spending plan for ARPA and state surplus

On Oct. 29, the House unanimously passed a $3.82 billion bill to spend a significant portion of the state’s multi-billion dollar fiscal 2021 surplus and its allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act’s State and Local Coronavirus Relief Fund. During debate, the House added $174 million to the bill released...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

Senate Democrats unveil new billionaires’ tax proposal

Top Democrats signaled a deal is within reach on President Joe Biden’s big domestic bill but momentum fizzled and tempers flared late Wednesday as a paid family leave proposal fell out and a billionaires’ tax appeared scrapped, mostly to satisfy a pivotal member of the 50-50 Senate. With his signature domestic initiative at stake, Biden […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

Senate Democrats unveil corporate tax for Biden agenda

(Reuters) -Leading Democratic senators unveiled legislation on Tuesday to impose a 15% minimum tax on the most profitable U.S. corporations, saying the levy would help finance President Joe Biden’s social policy and climate change plans. The proposal, part of a two-pronged legislative strategy to curtail tax avoidance by corporations and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#Senate Democrats#Shns#House#American Rescue Plan Act#Ui#Legislature#The News Service#Senate Ways And Means
Fox News

Manchin deals major blow to Democratic efforts to include amnesty for illegal immigrants in spending bill

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Wednesday appeared to deal a potentially fatal blow to Democrats’ efforts to include amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants in the Democratic reconciliation – ruling out bypassing the Senate parliamentarian or passing amnesty without border security measures. Democrats are currently walking a legislative tightrope as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
insidernj.com

Senate Republicans Roll Out Leadership Team; Oroho New Leader

During a caucus meeting this morning, Senator Steven Oroho was declared by acclamation to be the next Leader of the New Jersey Senate Republicans. “It’s an honor to have the opportunity to serve my colleagues in this new role as Senate Republicans work to get New Jersey back on track,” said Oroho (R-24). “We want New Jerseyans to know that our caucus heard the message sent by voters on Election Day loud and clear. We’ll work tirelessly to ensure that government respects people’s rights, addresses their concerns, and makes living in the Garden State more affordable for everyone.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy