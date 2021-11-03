CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 to be available in the next few days

By Nick Aresco
 6 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In the fight against COVID-19, more kids are now able to get their shot starting this week.

The FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, which will help prevent serious illness from the deadly virus. Shipments of the vaccine started last Friday following the approval.

US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

The White House said about 15 million doses are being shipped this week, and the federal program for distributing the vaccine “will be fully operational” by next Monday, Nov. 8.

Dr. John O’Reilly at Baystate Health said even if kids already had COVID-19, it’s even more important to get the vaccine, “If you had COVID-19 and don’t get the vaccine, you are two to three times more likely to get re-infected than if you had the virus and then the vaccine. It provides these memory cells that allow the immune system to fight off any time in the future that you are exposed to COVID-19.”

Other vaccines that the CDC recommends for kids include Hepatitis B starting at birth, the polio vaccine starting at 1 to 2 months, and the flu vaccine starting a 6 months.

Comments / 1

Barbara Blake
6d ago

who's going to take responsibility when one of the dies from this shot or even worst won't be able to have a child one day

Reply
2
 

