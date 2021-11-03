This is where mall Santas are made

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Well, kind of. Santa Claus has made the announcement that he will be coming to the Magic Valley Mall starting this month. You can pay Santa a visit and get yourself on the nice list all at once! On November 20th Santa and the Magic Valley Mall will be collecting donations of canned foods and other things to distribute to families in need over the holidays. Christmas is all about spreading love and joy, what better way than to donate to those in need to make sure they get a full belly and some joy.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO