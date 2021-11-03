CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paw Patrol Movie Sequel Announced

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaw Patrol: The Movie is getting a sequel according to both Nickelodeon and Spin Master. Paramount Pictures says that Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie is getting a theatrical release in October of 2023. This year saw Chase and his pals trying to save the world in their big feature-length debut. But,...

comicbook.com

