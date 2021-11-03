CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 97% of Air Force service members vaccinated by deadline

By Oren Liebermann
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With nearly 97% of Air Force service members vaccinated against Covid-19 by the service's deadline on Tuesday, thousands of airmen have applied for religious exemptions, though none have yet been...

