MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") announced today that it has executed a 10-year lease extension with Gaylord Bros., Inc. ("Gaylord") at its 71,880 square foot Syracuse, New York industrial property. Gaylord occupies the entire property (which serves as its headquarters and also operates as a production facility) and its lease will now extend through May 31, 2035.

MCLEAN, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO