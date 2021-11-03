CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to sell all of its assets in the Delaware Basin for $3.25 billion to Continental Resources (CLR)

 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today announced that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement with Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) to sell all of its assets in the Delaware Basin for cash...

Pioneer Resources exits Delaware Basin, New Mexico in $3.25B sale of oil and gas assets

One of the largest operators in the Permian Basin planned to exit the western Delaware Basin through a $3.25 billion sale of the company’s assets. Pioneer Resources on Nov. 3 announced the sale of all its assets in the Delaware Basin – the western sub-basin on the larger Permian which spans southeast New Mexico and parts of West Texas – to Oklahoma-based Continental Resources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Continental Resources to buy Texas land from Pioneer for $3.25 billion

(Reuters) -U.S. oil and gas producer Continental Resources Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy the Delaware Basin assets of peer Pioneer Natural Resources for $3.25 billion, expanding Continental’s operations into Texas. It is the latest sign that soaring crude prices are emboldening some U.S. energy companies to...
TEXAS STATE
Pioneer sells Delaware Basin assets for $3.25 billion

Already highly active in Oklahoma, the Bakken and most recently the Powder River Basin, Continental Resources is now entering the Permian Basin. The Oklahoma City-based operator announced Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources’ Delaware Basin assets in an all-cash deal valued at $3.25 billion. The deal is expected to close in December.
DELAWARE STATE
