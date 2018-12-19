This is what a million Christmas lights look like

New York (CNN Business) — DoorDash customers can now get national shipping from Carbone, Katz's Deli and other restaurants across the country. Here's how it works: DoorDash and Caviar users will see a "Nationwide Shipping" carousel in their apps. Once they click through, they can select what they want from participating restaurants. They can then place an order to be delivered as soon as possible — about 1-2 days after the restaurant sends it out. DoorDash estimates that it'll take about two to four days for shipments to arrive. They can also opt to have the item delivered sometime in the next three months, in time for a holiday or other special occasion.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO