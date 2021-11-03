CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Launch of Public Offering of 1,500,000 Shares of Preferred Stock

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hoboken, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") today announced it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Prices 3.15M Share IPO at $32/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the pricing of a public offering of shares of its common stock, with 3,150,000 shares being offered by the Company at a public offering price of $32.00 per share. In addition, 908 Devices has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 472,500 shares of common stock from the Company. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by 908 Devices, are expected to be approximately $100.8 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Philogen Provides Corporate Update

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nidlegy™ and Fibromun are on track with planned timelines in pivotal clinical trials. Fibromun shows potent activity in last-line glioblastoma in combination with Lomustine. The OncoFAP platform shows promising...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Array Technologies (ARRY) to Acquire STI Norland for EUR351 million

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array”), one of the world’s largest providers of utility-scale solar tracker technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Soluciones Técnicas Integrales Norland, S.L. (“STI Norland”), one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of solar trackers. Headquartered in Pamplona, Spain, STI Norland has leading positions in Iberia and Latin America, including the rapidly growing Brazilian solar market. STI Norland has completed or been awarded tracker systems for more than 400 projects globally, representing over 12 GW of generation capacity. Over the past several years, the company has achieved high double-digit percentage revenue and EBITDA growth by leveraging the strength of its products and sales teams which are well-suited to the needs of certain international customers. STI Norland generated revenues and EBITDA of approximately €200 million and €43 million, respectively, in 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, Array will acquire STI Norland for approximately €570 million in cash and stock. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Javier Reclusa, the Chief Executive Officer of STI Norland, as well as the rest of the company’s senior management team will remain with Array following the closing of the transaction and continue to lead STI Norland.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Prices 5M Share IPO at $24/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $24.00 per share.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Entertainment#Sec#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Gmbl#The Company#Company#Maxim Group Llc#Joseph Gunnar Co
StreetInsider.com

Apyx Medical Corp. (APYX) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Apyx Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: APYX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.2 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

CAE, Inc. (CAE) Reports Q2 EPS of C$0.17

CAE, Inc. (NYSE: CAE) reported Q2 EPS of Cdn$0.17, versus Cdn$0.13 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$814.9 million, versus Cdn$704.7 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CAE, Inc. (CAE) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wix.com (WIX) Tops Q3 EPS by 21c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.21), $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $321 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.19 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Double owngrades YY Inc, (YY) to Sell

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi downgraded YY Inc, (NASDAQ: YY) from Buy to Sell with a price target of $57.00 (from $99.00). The analyst comments "JOYY, the early mover in China live...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FIFA
StreetInsider.com

AEye (LIDR) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.12

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AEye (NASDAQ: LIDR) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12), versus ($0.05) reported last year. The company closed the quarter with $182.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades American Water (AWK) to Neutral

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Goldman Sachs analyst Insoo Kim downgraded American Water (NYSE: AWK) from Buy to Neutral. The analyst cited: "1) view limited upside to absolute and relative valuations after outperformance, with the current price giving credit to double-digit years...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.24), $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.24 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mister Car Wash, Inc (MCW) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c; Bumps Guidance Higher

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mister Car Wash, Inc (NYSE: MCW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.11, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $194.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $188.16 million.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Qualtrics Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Qualtrics , the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, announced the closing of its public offering of 27,380,952 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 3,571,428 additional shares of Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $42.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Qualtrics, were approximately $1.15 billion. The closing occurred on November 9, 2021.
STOCKS
Central Illinois Proud

Rivian goes public, offering shares of stock for $120

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Rivian announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 153 million shares of stock at a public offering price that started at $78 per share, but has since risen to $120 per share. In addition, Rivian has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase...
STOCKS
bizjournals

Diversey plans public stock offering that could total more than $250M

As Diversey Holdings Inc. executives tout a “very robust pipeline of M&A opportunities,” the company has a proposed stock offering that could raise as much as $279 million, which could be used for expansion. Speaking to analysts last week, CEO Phillip Weiland said the company was continuing to execute its...
STOCKS
martechseries.com

Weave Communications Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Weave Communications, Inc., a leading all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $24.00 per share. Marketing Technology News: Melissa Hammerle Appointed President of...
BUSINESS
The Press

Mirati Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRTX) a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that it intends to offer and sell in an underwritten public offering $500 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, Mirati expects to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the total shares offered in the public offering at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy