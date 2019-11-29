This is where mall Santas are made

BURLINGTON (CBS) — Christmas may seem like a long ways away, but Santa will soon be taking time out of his busy schedule to take family photos at malls across Massachusetts.
Saint Nick arrives at the Burlington Mall, Northshore Mall and Natick Mall on Friday, Nov. 12. He’ll be at the Chestnut Hill Mall starting Nov. 18, the Auburn Mall starting Nov. 26 and the Cape Cod Mall beginning Dec. 3.
The holiday display at the Burlington Mall in 2019 (Photo credit: Michael Hurley)
Simon malls encourage reservations for Santa visits. Families can choose to sit with Santa or social distance, and his helpers will be wearing face masks.
Some locations will offer “Caring Santa” dates for children with special needs, and pet photos. Check your local mall’s website for more information.
