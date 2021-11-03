TDH Holdings (PETZ) Announces Direct 15M Share Direct Placement at $0.64/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX), a U.S. company pioneering the development of a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of class A common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share. In addition, Vaxxinity has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of class A common stock are being offered by Vaxxinity. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Vaxxinity, assuming the underwriters fully exercise their over-allotment option, are expected to be $89.7 million. Vaxxinity’s class A common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on November 11, 2021, under the ticker symbol “VAXX.” The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

