CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

TDH Holdings (PETZ) Announces Direct 15M Share Direct Placement at $0.64/sh

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, today announced that it entered into a securities purchase...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
coingeek.com

Coinbase fails to alert investors, SEC of potential Craig Wright legal action

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) may have violated public securities rules by failing to warn investors of potential legal action filed by Bitcoin creator Dr. Craig Wright. The exchange made a direct listing on the Nasdaq exchange in April, briefly soaring to nearly $429 before closing out its first day...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $93.74 million. GUIDANCE:. Jamf Holding Corp....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Streetinsider Premium#Tdh Holdings#Company#Boustead Securities#Llc#Sec
StreetInsider.com

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Prices 3.15M Share IPO at $32/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the pricing of a public offering of shares of its common stock, with 3,150,000 shares being offered by the Company at a public offering price of $32.00 per share. In addition, 908 Devices has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 472,500 shares of common stock from the Company. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by 908 Devices, are expected to be approximately $100.8 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Alithya Group (ALYA) Reports Q2 Loss of $0.03/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alithya Group (NASDAQ: ALYA) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.03), versus ($0.90) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $105.3 million, versus $68.4 million reported last year. Outlook:. As the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Prices 5M Share IPO at $24/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $24.00 per share.
STOCKS
dallassun.com

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation Announces Corporate Update on Milestones, Upcoming Product Launches, Strategy and Direction

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (the 'Company' or 'Accelerated') (OTC PINK:ATHC), a holding company that provides business services, is pleased to provide an update on its recent milestones, and upcoming product launches as well as corporate strategy and direction. 'We remain...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
StreetInsider.com

Blackboxstocks, Inc. (BLBX) Prices Upsized 2.4M Share Offering at $5/sh, Uplists to Nasdaq

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Blackboxstocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLBX), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,400,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $5.00 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Kidpik Corp (PIK) Prices 2.12M Share IPO at $8.50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,117,647 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $8.50 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $18.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase any additional securities as described herein. In addition, KIDPIK has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 317,647 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. KIDPIK has received approval to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market, under the ticker symbol “PIK”, with trading expected to begin on November 11, 2021. The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) Prices 3M Share IPO at $5/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase bioelectronic medicine company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $15,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy PubMatic Stock?

PubMatic reported earnings on Nov. 9. The company crushed analyst estimates, sending the stock up 25%. PubMatic has been underestimated, but this quarter shows it’s a force to be reckoned with. After the sell-side adtech company PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) beat analyst expectations for both revenue and earnings during its third-quarter earnings...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Backblaze, Inc (BLZE) Prices 6.25M Share IPO at $16/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE), a leading storage cloud platform, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share, for gross proceeds to Backblaze of $100,000,000, before underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses payable by Backblaze. In addition, the underwriters of the initial public offering have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of Class A common stock from the Company at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Vaxxinity, Inc. (VAXX) Prices 6M Share IPO at $13/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX), a U.S. company pioneering the development of a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of class A common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share. In addition, Vaxxinity has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of class A common stock are being offered by Vaxxinity. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Vaxxinity, assuming the underwriters fully exercise their over-allotment option, are expected to be $89.7 million. Vaxxinity’s class A common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on November 11, 2021, under the ticker symbol “VAXX.” The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

First Advantage (FA) Prices 15M Share Secondary Offering at $20/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of its stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”), including affiliates of Silver Lake Group, L.L.C., of 15,000,000 shares of common stock of First Advantage pursuant to a registration statement filed by First Advantage with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), at the public offering price of $20.00 per share. The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock. No shares are being sold by First Advantage. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NerdWallet, Inc (NRDS) Prices 7.25M Share IPO at $18/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $18 per share. In addition, NerdWallet has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,087,500 shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on November 4, 2021 under the ticker symbol "NRDS." The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

KnowBe4, Inc (KNBE) Prices Upsized 9M Share Follow-on Offering by Selling Stockholders at $25.75/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), provider of the leading security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders at a price to the public of $25.75 per share. The offering was upsized from a previously announced offering size of 7,000,000. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of Class A common stock on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. KnowBe4 will not receive any proceeds from any sales of shares by the selling stockholders.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) Prices 5.75M Share IPO at $16/sh, Bottom of Range

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LVLU), a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,750,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $92.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Lulus. All of the shares are being offered and sold by Lulus. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 11, 2021 under the ticker symbol “LVLU.” The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Lulus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 862,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StreetInsider.com

Meten EdtechX Education Group (METX) Prices Direct $20M Offering at $0.60/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service providers in China, today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with investors for the purchase and sale pursuant to a registered direct offering of ordinary shares. The purchase price of the ordinary shares was $0.60 per share and was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $20 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and for other general corporate purposes. The closing of the registered direct offering is expected to take place on or about November 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
EDUCATION
StreetInsider.com

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Prices 2.89M Share IPO at $9/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA), a leading Southeast Asian data-driven loyalty platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,888,889 shares of common stock at a price of US$9.00 per share. The shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and will trade under the ticker symbol "SOPA" beginning November 9, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy