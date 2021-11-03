STAG Industrial (STAG) Announces Proposed 8M Share Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, announced today that its Board of Directors has established a new $100 million stock repurchase authorization with no expiration date. The authorized repurchases will be made from time to time in either the open market or through privately negotiated transactions. The timing, volume and nature of share repurchases will be at the sole discretion of management, dependent on market conditions, applicable securities laws, and other factors, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. No assurance can be given that any particular amount of common stock will be repurchased. All or part of the repurchases may be implemented under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which would allow repurchases under pre-set terms at times when EnerSys might otherwise be prevented from doing so under insider trading laws or because of self-imposed blackout periods. This repurchase program may be modified, extended or terminated by the Board of Directors at any time.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO