STAG Industrial (STAG) Announces Proposed 8M Share Offering

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock, consisting of 5,250,000 shares offered directly by the Company...

StreetInsider.com

Belships ASA: Distribution of dividend of NOK 0.55 per share

At a board meeting on 11 November 2021, the board of directors of Belships ASA (the "Company") resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 0.55 per share, in total NOK 139 020 676, based on the Company's net profit for the 2020 financial year. The decision is based on an authority granted by the Company's general meeting on 25 May 2021.
StreetInsider.com

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Prices 3.15M Share IPO at $32/sh

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the pricing of a public offering of shares of its common stock, with 3,150,000 shares being offered by the Company at a public offering price of $32.00 per share. In addition, 908 Devices has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 472,500 shares of common stock from the Company. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by 908 Devices, are expected to be approximately $100.8 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Prices 5M Share IPO at $24/sh

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $24.00 per share.
StreetInsider.com

Mister Car Wash, Inc (MCW) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c; Bumps Guidance Higher

Mister Car Wash, Inc (NYSE: MCW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.11, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $194.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $188.16 million.
StreetInsider.com

Sundial Growers (SNDL) Announces CAD $100M Share Buyback

Sundial Growers (Nasdaq: SNDL) announced today that that its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program
StreetInsider.com

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Announces $300M Share Buyback

Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU), a tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform focusing on global investors, today announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to US$300 million worth of its own American depositary shares ("ADSs"), representing its Class A ordinary shares, until December 31, 2022.
StreetInsider.com

ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Announces $20M Share Buyback

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE: ACR) announced today that its board of directors (the "Board") authorized and approved the continued use of its existing share repurchase program, originally authorized by the Board in March 2016, in order to repurchase up to $20 million of the currently outstanding shares of its common stock. Under the share repurchase program, the Company intends to repurchase shares through open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions, block purchases or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 and 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
StreetInsider.com

EnerSys (ENS) Announces $100M Share Buyback

EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, announced today that its Board of Directors has established a new $100 million stock repurchase authorization with no expiration date. The authorized repurchases will be made from time to time in either the open market or through privately negotiated transactions. The timing, volume and nature of share repurchases will be at the sole discretion of management, dependent on market conditions, applicable securities laws, and other factors, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. No assurance can be given that any particular amount of common stock will be repurchased. All or part of the repurchases may be implemented under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which would allow repurchases under pre-set terms at times when EnerSys might otherwise be prevented from doing so under insider trading laws or because of self-imposed blackout periods. This repurchase program may be modified, extended or terminated by the Board of Directors at any time.
StreetInsider.com

Olin Corp. (OLN) Announces $1B Share Buyback

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a new $1.0 billion share repurchase program ("2021 Share Repurchase Program"). Under the 2021 Share Repurchase Program, shares of the Company's common stock may be repurchased periodically, including in the open market or privately negotiated transactions. The actual timing, manner, number, and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of Olin's common stock, general market and economic conditions, applicable requirements, and other business considerations.
StreetInsider.com

NVR, Inc. (NVR) Announces $500M Share Buyback

NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of $500 million of its outstanding common stock. The purchases will occur from time to time in the open market and/or in privately negotiated transactions as market conditions permit. The Company indicated that the authorization is a continuation of the stock repurchase program that began in 1994 and is consistent with NVR's strategy of maximizing shareholder value. Consistent with prior authorizations, this new authorization prohibits the Company from purchasing shares from the Company's officers, directors, Profit Sharing/401(k) Plan Trust or Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust. As of November 2, 2021, NVR had 3,478,765 total shares of common stock outstanding.
StreetInsider.com

Hain Celestial (HAIN) Announces 12.38M Share Offering by Selling Stockholders, Concurrent 1.7M Share Buyback

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial," "Hain" or the "Company"), today announced that certain affiliates of Engaged Capital, LLC (the "Selling Stockholders") that have existing ownership interests in Hain, intend, subject to market conditions, to offer 12,379,504 shares of Hain common stock in an underwritten secondary offering. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. Hain is not offering any shares of common stock in the offering.
StreetInsider.com

Talos Energy (TALO) Prices 6M Share Secondary Offering

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain affiliates of Apollo Global Management and Riverstone Holdings LLC (the "Selling Stockholders"). Talos is not selling any shares of common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders. The Offering is expected to close on November 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Cryoport (CYRX) Announces Proposed Registered Direct Placement of Common Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock in a direct placement registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The number of shares to be sold, and the price per share, will be determined at the pricing of the placement.
StreetInsider.com

Diversey (DSEY) Announces Proposed 15M Share Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, today announced it intends to offer and sell 15,000,000 ordinary shares. Diversey is offering these shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Diversey also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares on the same terms and conditions. Diversey currently intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, potential acquisitions, growth opportunities and strategic transactions.
